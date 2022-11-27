Read full article on original website
Longhorns WR Coach Brennan Marion Interviewing for Head Coaching Job
The Texas Longhorns star wide receiver coach has been connected with the head coaching vacancy with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
NBC Sports
49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad
The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
Sean Payton reveals previous connection to Arizona Cardinals amid team's coach speculation
Several NFL writers have speculated about Sean Payton potentially being the next Arizona Cardinals coach, should the team decide to move on from Kliff Kingsbury. Many Cardinals fans would love to see the former New Orleans Saints coach work for the team in the near future. But did you know...
NBC Sports
John Hadl dies at 82
Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82. Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers returns to practice
After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for Thursday’s session. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rodgers was on the field participating during individual drills in the portion of practice open to media. Rodgers is officially listed with both right thumb and rib...
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Sean Payton already has a past connection with the Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton are continuing to find themselves paired with one another on social media. Last week, it was reported that Payton had his sights set on the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, should either job become available. The Cardinals...
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed
After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one. Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network. Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Where would team be without Jimmy G?
Four-game winning streaks are not necessarily great for those in the overreactions business. But fans of the 49ers certainly are not complaining. (Well, they're complaining a lot less these days, anyway.) Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo certainly is not prolific, but he is efficient. He is playing the best football of his...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson meets with reporters, declines to answer non-football questions
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last met with reporters in August, just after news broke that he agreed to accept an 11-game suspension from the league, along with paying a $5 million fine. He fielded questions about the situation, and among other things he proclaimed his innocence. Watson is now back....
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury
As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
