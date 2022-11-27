ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Meyersdale bands launch fundraisers

By The Daily American
 4 days ago
The Meyersdale Area High School marching and concert bands have launched two fundraisers designed to make the holidays a bit easier and a lot sweeter.

Following three successful years of the Bake Shop Bakes fundraisers, organizers knew this was a customer favorite. According to Katie Howard, director of bands, this is a customer favorite because of the quality and taste of the homemade baked goods.

“We hear such good things every year we have offered this sale and we timed it so orders would be delivered right before the holidays to maybe take some stress out of your holiday season,” she said.

Orders for Bake Shop Bakes will be accepted through Dec. 9 with a delivery day of Dec. 21. Items offered this year will include brownies, four varieties of pies, two varieties of Jumbo Stickies and both apple and peach dumplings.

The second fundraiser underway is a Rada Cutlery sale. This online and catalog sale will be open through Feb. 23. However, for the order to be delivered prior to Christmas break, it must be placed by Dec. 2. Rada Cutlery is 100% American-made and products have an outstanding reputation for durability and quality. The link for online sales is https://radafundraising.com. Enter Meyersdale Band Boosters in the search field.

Howard said these fundraisers make it possible for students to attend trips and special events. She said the support offered by the community for the more than 50 students involved in the program is appreciated.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

