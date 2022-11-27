Read full article on original website
Mary Haase
4d ago
wherever he is he will be found b cuz it's gone nationwide now ... he's a monster and a coward ... RIP baby girl, your safe now sweetheart 🙏💗
Reply
5
Lexi Grace
4d ago
OMG how very very sad.... rest in peace little one 🙏🙏 may God bless you and keep you safe in his arms 🙏🙏 I hope he gets his in jail.... some men don't like men who pray or hurt children....
Reply(1)
5
Darth Belal
4d ago
Another that's going to be very popular in prison. AND they WILL find him....
Reply
9
Related
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
Florida doctor accused of raping patients found dead
Eric Andrews Salata, charged with raping sedated patients at his clinic, was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot. WBBH's Ryan Arbogast reports.Dec. 1, 2022.
Catfishing murder victims’ family speaks out
Three members of Mychelle Blandon’s family were murdered allegedly by a former Virginia state trooper, who authorities say was catfishing Blandon’s teenage niece. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details on the investigation.Dec. 1, 2022.
Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation
Nearly three weeks after the horrific murders of four Idaho college students, there is still no suspect in custody, no police sketch, and no murder weapon found. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how recent contradictory statements from local authorities are causing more confusion and frustration for the grieving community. Dec. 2, 2022.
Police: Former Virginia trooper targeted teen with sextortion plot
Investigators say sextortion was a driving factor in a former Virginia State Trooper's kidnapping of a California teen and the murder of her family.Nov. 30, 2022.
Ohio man found guilty in trial over family massacre of 8
An Ohio man accused of helping his family plan, carry out and cover up the killing of eight members of another family was found guilty of murder Wednesday. A jury convicted George Wagner IV on Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to conspiracy and attempts to cover up evidence in the 2016 massacre of the Rhoden family.
inklingsnews.com
Connecticut swatting incident highlights growing national problem
“Lockdown procedures activated. Lockdown procedures activated. An emergency has been reported. Please follow the building lockdown procedures.”. Snapping out of their early morning stupor, students and teachers race into the corners of the classroom, shielding their faces from doors and windows. Confusion and unspoken fear quickly take over the class: is this a drill or is it real?
'Should have never happened': Family reacts to guilty verdict in 2016 Ohio massacre
Loved ones of the Rhoden family said they found "a little bit of peace" during a press conference following the guilty verdict of an Ohio man for the 2016 massacre. Tony Rhoden said he feels sorry for convicted George Wagner IV because "he is human."Nov. 30, 2022.
Base jumper rescued after crashing into Utah cliff
Witnesses captured the moment a base jumper slammed into a Utah cliff before his parachute snagged on a ledge that suspended him in midair. The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Dec. 2, 2022.
First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s
Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut. The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28. No further information about the patient is will be released, officials...
wchstv.com
'Gender identity' picture book divides Connecticut school district
DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.
4 Navy sailors assigned to same facility die by apparent suicide within weeks, amid growing concerns of mental health crisis
At least four U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same facility in Virginia died by suicide in the last few weeks, including one as recently as Saturday, military officials and family members said. It is the latest cluster of Navy suicides this year to spark concerns of a fleetwide mental...
Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court is stopping the third-party review that is overseeing the documents the FBI took from former President Trump’s Florida home. The FBI is looking into more than 13,000 documents including roughly 100 that are considered classified. Dec. 1, 2022.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis-area police officer he blamed for the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday, officials said. Kevin Johnson, 37, was put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The execution began at 7:29 p.m., and Johnson was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections.
branfordseven.com
Most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Connecticut using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTNH.com
Dec. 10 will be Conn.’s first ‘Christmassy’ day: Survey
Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?. According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10. On this...
Virginia teens create 'period pantry' with free feminine hygiene products
NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has the story of how the high prices for pads and tampons drove three Virginia teenagers to create a community “period pantry” that offers free feminine hygiene products for those in need. Dec. 1, 2022.
NBC News
Deadly tornado outbreak hits South, leaving fields of debris
Two people are dead in Alabama after storms ripped through the South. Around 30 twisters were reported across the region and homes were torn to shreds by powerful winds. Nov. 30, 2022.
United Way 211 helps thousands of callers in Connecticut each year find housing, food
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The United Way assists hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents each year with its 211 helpline, helping them through obstacles like COVID-19, inflation, and other challenges, that may leave us needing help. “We responded to more than three million inquires for assistance last year and...
NBC News
549K+
Followers
61K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 19