Toccoa, GA

wrwh.com

Roy “Earl” Roberts, Sr. Age 87 Cornelia

Roy “Earl” Roberts, Sr., age 87, of Cornelia, Georgia went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Mr. Roberts was born on May 14, 1935 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elvin and Lucille Turpen Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Turner Roberts; and his infant son, James Edward Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a retired United States Navy Veteran having served as Chief Warrant Officer with 20 years of dedicated service. He also was retired from the State of Georgia DOC with 15 years of service, and he served as a Habersham County Commissioner with 11 years of service. Mr. Roberts was also a builder and developer. Earl was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cornelia where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher; and had also served as Song Director at Tallulah Falls Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring antique Ford tractors and attending Ship Mate Reunions. Earl was a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather, he was known to his grandchildren as “Papa Earl”.
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega

Mr. David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. David Timothy Hatfield online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Sarah Florence Everett, Age 82 Cleveland

Sarah Florence Everett, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Mrs. Everett was born on May 16, 1940, in Habersham County, to the late John Allison. She was a retired caretaker. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Corbitt Everett; and son, Aubrey Everett. Survivors...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Eric Keith Adams, age 12 of Dahlonega

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Heaven gained a very precious young man. This world got a little darker as Eric Keith Adams of Dahlonega, went to be with The Lord. Eric was 12 years old and a student at Lumpkin County Middle School. Like most twelve-year-old boys, Eric loved playing video games, baseball, and being outdoors. What was unique about him was his love for all kinds of “crazy boots,” and the only time he wore tennis shoes was a gym class at school. He had a heart of gold; he was kind; he was the most caring young man you might ever meet. Eric’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes. His faith in The Lord was solid, and he was a member and faithfully attended the Welcome Worship Center. His pastor baptized him just a few weeks before his passing. Just after his baptism, he quoted, in order, all sixty-six books of the Bible for his youth leader. Now Eric’s faith has ended, and Heaven is a reality for him. Those to greet him in Heaven are his maternal grandfather Scotty Holloway, maternal great grandparents Earl and Bonnie Holloway, sister Jasmine Beck, and great uncle Stacey Holloway.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Judy Lynn Loggins, Age 63 Demorest

Judy Lynn Loggins, 63, of Demorest, Georgia made her heavenly flight on November 28, 2022. Mrs. Loggins was born April 20, 1959 to the late Emory D. and Annette Chambers. Judy loved her children, grandchildren, all of her extended family, her dog, Mollie, to eat, to laugh and to travel to the mountains. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her niece Cari Loggins, nephew Jamie Corn, daughter-in-law Jennifer Loggins and brother-in-law Russell Loggins.
DEMOREST, GA
wrwh.com

Ayers Selected As October “Pickle” Award

(Cleveland)- White County has recognized employee Missy Ayers with their “pickle” award for October. Each month an employee is selected for their outstanding efforts and customer service and is featured in the county-wide newsletter. Ayers is an Administrative Assistant with the White County Magistrate Court. According to fellow...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont

Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at W.R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Clarence Reynolds and Reverend Tommy Towe will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
CLERMONT, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Jack Alexander, Age 78 Murrayville

Mr. Jack Alexander, age 78, of Murrayville, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Alexander’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
MURRAYVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Two Students From Cleveland Among NGTC GOAL Finalist

(Clarkesville)- North Georgia Technical College recently named four students, two from Cleveland, as finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership. GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. NGTC’s finalists are Teresa Burton...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Tucker Bruce Head, Age 30 Dahlonega

Mr. Tucker Bruce Head, age 30, of Dahlonega, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Tucker was born in Hall County on December 22, 1991. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Franklin and Leonora LeBaron; his paternal grandmother Betty Head; and paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Gladys Grizzle. Tucker was full of life and laughter. If he could pull something on you, he would take the opportunity. He was a faithful friend and an avid University of Georgia Bulldog and Braves fan. Tucker loved the outdoors and went fishing when he could. He is dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA
WSPA 7News

Greenville police search for woman last seen in June

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont

Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
PIEDMONT, SC
accesswdun.com

Passenger killed in Hall County accident

A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Change to voting districts in Greenville

Change to voting districts in Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC

