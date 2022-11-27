Read full article on original website
Roy “Earl” Roberts, Sr. Age 87 Cornelia
Roy “Earl” Roberts, Sr., age 87, of Cornelia, Georgia went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Mr. Roberts was born on May 14, 1935 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elvin and Lucille Turpen Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Turner Roberts; and his infant son, James Edward Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a retired United States Navy Veteran having served as Chief Warrant Officer with 20 years of dedicated service. He also was retired from the State of Georgia DOC with 15 years of service, and he served as a Habersham County Commissioner with 11 years of service. Mr. Roberts was also a builder and developer. Earl was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cornelia where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher; and had also served as Song Director at Tallulah Falls Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring antique Ford tractors and attending Ship Mate Reunions. Earl was a very proud grandfather and great-grandfather, he was known to his grandchildren as “Papa Earl”.
David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega
Mr. David Timothy Hatfield, age 65, of Dahlonega passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. David Timothy Hatfield online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Sarah Florence Everett, Age 82 Cleveland
Sarah Florence Everett, age 82, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Mrs. Everett was born on May 16, 1940, in Habersham County, to the late John Allison. She was a retired caretaker. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Corbitt Everett; and son, Aubrey Everett. Survivors...
Eric Keith Adams, age 12 of Dahlonega
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Heaven gained a very precious young man. This world got a little darker as Eric Keith Adams of Dahlonega, went to be with The Lord. Eric was 12 years old and a student at Lumpkin County Middle School. Like most twelve-year-old boys, Eric loved playing video games, baseball, and being outdoors. What was unique about him was his love for all kinds of “crazy boots,” and the only time he wore tennis shoes was a gym class at school. He had a heart of gold; he was kind; he was the most caring young man you might ever meet. Eric’s favorite pastime was riding dirt bikes. His faith in The Lord was solid, and he was a member and faithfully attended the Welcome Worship Center. His pastor baptized him just a few weeks before his passing. Just after his baptism, he quoted, in order, all sixty-six books of the Bible for his youth leader. Now Eric’s faith has ended, and Heaven is a reality for him. Those to greet him in Heaven are his maternal grandfather Scotty Holloway, maternal great grandparents Earl and Bonnie Holloway, sister Jasmine Beck, and great uncle Stacey Holloway.
Judy Lynn Loggins, Age 63 Demorest
Judy Lynn Loggins, 63, of Demorest, Georgia made her heavenly flight on November 28, 2022. Mrs. Loggins was born April 20, 1959 to the late Emory D. and Annette Chambers. Judy loved her children, grandchildren, all of her extended family, her dog, Mollie, to eat, to laugh and to travel to the mountains. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her niece Cari Loggins, nephew Jamie Corn, daughter-in-law Jennifer Loggins and brother-in-law Russell Loggins.
Ayers Selected As October “Pickle” Award
(Cleveland)- White County has recognized employee Missy Ayers with their “pickle” award for October. Each month an employee is selected for their outstanding efforts and customer service and is featured in the county-wide newsletter. Ayers is an Administrative Assistant with the White County Magistrate Court. According to fellow...
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont
Judy Burnett Cooper, 64, of Clermont, Ga. died on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at W.R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, Clermont, Ga. Reverend Clarence Reynolds and Reverend Tommy Towe will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Mr. Jack Alexander, Age 78 Murrayville
Mr. Jack Alexander, age 78, of Murrayville, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Mr. Alexander’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Two Students From Cleveland Among NGTC GOAL Finalist
(Clarkesville)- North Georgia Technical College recently named four students, two from Cleveland, as finalists for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership. GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. NGTC’s finalists are Teresa Burton...
Mr. Tucker Bruce Head, Age 30 Dahlonega
Mr. Tucker Bruce Head, age 30, of Dahlonega, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Tucker was born in Hall County on December 22, 1991. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Franklin and Leonora LeBaron; his paternal grandmother Betty Head; and paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Gladys Grizzle. Tucker was full of life and laughter. If he could pull something on you, he would take the opportunity. He was a faithful friend and an avid University of Georgia Bulldog and Braves fan. Tucker loved the outdoors and went fishing when he could. He is dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Local briefs: town hall for Clarke Co School Supt, new job for Lavonia Police Chief
Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker holds another town hall tonight, 6 o’clock at the New Grove Baptist Church on Moores Grove Road in Winterville. It is the fifth in a series of six sessions that will wrap up next Monday evening at the Pinewood Library and Community Center in Athens.
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
Greenville police search for woman last seen in June
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs the public’s help finding a woman who was last heard from in June. 29-year-old Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family. She was last known to live in an apartment on Halton Road, according to police. Police mentioned that Lee does not have […]
Two vehicle wreck – Piedmont
Piedmont firefighters survey the damage to a car after a two vehicle wreck Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Piedmont Golf Course Road and Old Pelzer Road. Greenville county EMS also responded.
Passenger killed in Hall County accident
A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
Man identified by coroner in Pickens Co. crash
The Pickens County Coroner's Office responded to a crash that left a man dead on Monday.
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
Change to voting districts in Greenville
Change to voting districts in Greenville
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
One probationer taken to hospital after single-vehicle White County wreck
One person was transported, and several others complained of injuries after a single-vehicle wreck in White County on Wed., Nov. 23, involving a vehicle carrying probationers to a work detail. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on GA 75 near...
