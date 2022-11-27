ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 12/2/22

College football is entering Conference Championship Week, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) out on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bogdanovic will not make his season debut on Wednesday night. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes versus a Magic team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Griffin's projection includes 11.8 points 3.1 rebounds,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

New York's Immanuel Quickley (knee) available on Tuesday night

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with knee soreness, Quickley will suit up on Tuesday night. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

The Late-Round Fantasy Podcast, Week 13 Sleepers

JJ talks about three quarterback streamers he's really into this week, two low-key slot wide receiver options you could consider in deeper leagues, and more on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday night

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Nesmith will play a bench role after Andrew Nembhard was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to produce 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) remains out on Tuesday

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Ivey will sit out his third straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Bojan Bogdanovic to see a boost in usage versus a Knicks' team ranked 26th in defensive rating. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy