Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 12/2/22
College football is entering Conference Championship Week, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 13 Thursday Night (Bills at Patriots)
The New England Patriots' 2021 campaign ended with a 47-17 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The AFC East rivals meet Thursday for the first time this season. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills are 4.0-point road favorites in a game with a 43.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.75-19.75 in favor of Buffalo.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) out on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Bogdanovic will not make his season debut on Wednesday night. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes versus a Magic team ranked 27th in defensive rating. Griffin's projection includes 11.8 points 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/1/22: Can Dallas Figure It Out on the Road Against the Pistons?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Herro is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Celtics. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Boston. Herro's Friday projection includes 21.8...
numberfire.com
New York's Immanuel Quickley (knee) available on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his questionable designation with knee soreness, Quickley will suit up on Tuesday night. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Podcast, Week 13 Sleepers
JJ talks about three quarterback streamers he's really into this week, two low-key slot wide receiver options you could consider in deeper leagues, and more on this week's sleepers show. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves starting in Lakers' Wednesday lineup for Troy Brown Jr. (foot)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reaves will make his eighth start this season after Troy Brown Jr. was held out with a foot injury. In 27.4 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith playing with Indiana's second unit on Wednesday night
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Nesmith will play a bench role after Andrew Nembhard was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to produce 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jaden Ivey (knee) remains out on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Ivey will sit out his third straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Bojan Bogdanovic to see a boost in usage versus a Knicks' team ranked 26th in defensive rating. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
Comments / 0