ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri High School Football Playoffs: Final score updates

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhZDF_0jPFwjTl00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Numerous high school teams in the metro were competing to go or play in the state championship on Saturday.

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos battled it out with Christian Brothers College for the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.

Kansas High School Football State Championships: Final score updates

The Broncos lost in overtime in a hard-fought battle 35-28.

Fort Osage advanced to the state championship after Central High School (Cape Girardeau) 56-20. They will face St. Frances Howell in the Class 5 state championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Smithville lost in the Class 4 semifinals to St. Mary’s 37-23. They finish their season 11-2.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4

East Buchannan was able to advance the Class 1 state championship after a decisive 41-14 win over Duchesne. They will play Adrian on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pleasant Hill was defeated 54-35 in the Class 3 semifinal by Cardinal Ritter. They also end their season at 11-2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy