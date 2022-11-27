Read full article on original website
Montgomery County pursuit results in 4 arrests
(Red Oak) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 12:40 a.m. at U.S. Highway 34 and E Avenue when the vehicle fled initiating the pursuit. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 105 miles per hour before officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue where the vehicle struck the stop sticks and went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says multiple individuals began to flee on foot.
Three Juveniles and an Adult Male were arrested following a Pursuit in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A Des Moines man and three juveniles face charges following a pursuit early this morning in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gray Donmor on a Dallas County Warrant for conspiracy to commit a forceable felony. The juvenile driver faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, and a Polk County warrant for 4th -degree theft. The second juvenile is charged with interference with official acts, providing false information to law enforcement, and Polk County warrant for assault causing bodily injury and eluding. The third juvenile was charged with interference with official acts and was a missing juvenile.
Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
Charges Pending Following Pursuit Near Griswold
(Griswold) Charges are pending following a pursuit near Griswold. Cass County Deputies responded to a call of a physical dispute at a Griswold residence at 7:04 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, law enforcement received information indicating a female, later identified as Sherri Young, had been drinking, and leaving the residence in a white Chevrolet Tahoe. Deputies followed Young leaving the scene in the Tahoe and driving erratically, nearly striking a Deputy’s vehicle. Young briefly lost control of the car, crossed a parked vehicle, and entered an open field. Deputies pursued Young through this field with speeds exceeding 50 miles per hour. Subsequently, Young’s vehicle struck an embankment, disabling it. No physical injuries were observed after this incident; EMS transported Young to a medical facility.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 29
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Lacey Adams of Grimes was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue when her vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by Ryan Gardikis of Dallas Center, who pulled out in front of Adams. No injuries were reported. Damage to Adams’ car was estimated $10,000, and damage to Gardikis’ car was estimated at $6,000.
Montgomery County man booked on domestic charges
Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrest Man on Assault Charges
Glenwood man arrested for OWI and Child Endangerment
(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was arrested for OWI 1st Offense and two counts of Child Endangerment following a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says officers were dispatched to an intoxicated driver call, located behind 104 Golfview Estates, at approximately 8:48 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a black 2015 GMC Sierra K1500. The driver, 42-year-old Simon Fletcher, was arrested. Two witnesses described the vehicle striking a large brick mailbox and a tree, reversing and then driving forward striking a light pole, going through the yard at 105 Golfview Estates and continuing north. The vehicle ran over landscaping, bushes and then struck 108 Golfview Estates. The brick front of the home was damaged, along with their trim and gutters. The vehicle curved around the structures, heading south and came to a stop behind 104 Golfview Estates. Two juveniles were in the vehicle during the incident.
Updated: Elk Horn Shooting Incident
(Elk Horn) Emergency Responders responded to a shooting incident near Elk Horn on Monday afternoon. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross tells KSOM/KS95 News the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office concluded their investigation. No further information will be released.
Page County Police Blotter
Page County Police Blotter

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Pottawattamie County, Underwood collaborating on Magnolia Road reconstruction
(Underwood) -- Plans are in the works to provide a more efficient mode of travel for motorists on a commuter route in west-central Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department announced Monday that county leaders and the city of Underwood have begun collaborating on a proposed project, which among other things, includes the reconstruction of Magnolia Road, or G30, from Railroad Highway to that intersection of L52. County Engineer John Rasmussen tells KMA News that the project has a few different areas they hope to address.
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County ditch
One dead after Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
Body discovered in Decatur County, investigation underway
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say
Page County Attorney's Report
Body discovered in burned out car near Leon
