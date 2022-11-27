A suspicious vehicle incident this week led to the arrest of a Chase County man on suspicion of drug and weapons activity. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the area of Roads 300 and V, near the Chase-Morris county line, after a suspicious pickup was reported around 2:15 pm Tuesday. After getting help from Morris County’s K-9 unit and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, authorities arrested 48-year-old Andy Helton of Cottonwood Falls on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as criminal use of a weapon.

