Update: Police shooting leaves one man dead in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1. The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which stated during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.” According to Topeka Police Chief Bryan […]
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
KVOE
Chase County man arrested on suspicion of drug, weapons activity
A suspicious vehicle incident this week led to the arrest of a Chase County man on suspicion of drug and weapons activity. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh says deputies responded to the area of Roads 300 and V, near the Chase-Morris county line, after a suspicious pickup was reported around 2:15 pm Tuesday. After getting help from Morris County’s K-9 unit and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, authorities arrested 48-year-old Andy Helton of Cottonwood Falls on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as criminal use of a weapon.
KVOE
Formal charges pending after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a traffic infraction led to a vehicle chase, a foot pursuit and an arrest Wednesday morning. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jon Buchanan III, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot.
KVOE
Traffic stop in Osage County ends with arrest of Emporia man on gun and drug charges Tuesday evening
An Emporia man is facing charges of drug and weapons possession in Osage County. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 35 milepost 165, nearly 40 miles northeast of Emporia, just before 10 pm Tuesday night. During the stop, illegal narcotics were allegedly located inside of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Nathan Rodriguez.
KCTV 5
Ottawa police arrest 14-year-old for aggravated assault
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old male was taken into custody Wednesday morning and arrested as part of an investigation by the Ottawa Police Department. Allegations that a juvenile possessed a firearm after school hours on the Ottawa High School campus came in on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m. The OPD said detectives immediately began an investigation in the incident, along with staff from the school district.
KVOE
Lyon County cocaine, marijuana distribution case moving to arraignment Friday
A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a man accused in Lyon County District Court of distributing cocaine and marijuana this past summer. Austin Levi Buckridge stands accused of distributing between 3.5 and 100 grams of cocaine as well as distributing anywhere from 25 to 450 grams of marijuana during an alleged incident July 20. Buckridge is also accused of possessing paraphernalia with intert to manufacture, plant or cultivate controlled substances.
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
WIBW
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
Emporia gazette.com
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
WIBW
19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
KVOE
Aggravated battery, aggravated assault cases moving forward in Lyon County District Court
One woman has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court this week after allegedly using a vehicle in a battery case. Cari Lynn Crook is accused of aggravated battery and driving under the influence following an alleged incident Sept. 3. Other case details are pending. The hearing is at...
KVOE
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
WIBW
Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.
WIBW
Officials search for suspect who knocked man unconscious in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for an unknown suspect who knocked a man unconscious in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officials were called to the area of N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
WIBW
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
