ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
coinchapter.com

5 Examples Of How Blockchain Could Transform The Casino Industry In The Future

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is enormous at the moment, and it’s easy to see why. It’s making finance and digital monetary access easier and more secure than ever, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that this is expected to hugely impact the casino industry.
coinchapter.com

Derby Stars boost play-to-earn gaming trend on Metaverse through its herd of digital horses

Blockchain technology is becoming increasingly mainstream, boosted by the development and innovation around Web3 and the metaverse. Despite being in its infancy, blockchain has already established itself as a significant component of the gaming industry. CryptoKitties was the first well-known blockchain game which allowed users to breed and mint new NFT kitties that could later be sold on NFT marketplaces. As a result of the introduction of NFTs into the gaming industry, a play-to-earn, or P2E, trend emerged that encourages players to earn money while playing. In-game items, rewards, and settings can all be turned into NFTs by tokenizing them.
coinchapter.com

Theta could wipe the 15% weekly gain despite the Metachain launch ahead – what to expect?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Decentralized video streaming protocol Theta (THETA) scheduled its long-awaited Metachain launch for Dec 1. However, despite the bullish development, the Network’s native same-named token could wipe out its recent 15% gains in the upcoming sessions. THETA risks a 15% drop. Theta Network token traded at...
coinchapter.com

Syntropy partners with Zenlayer to deliver low-latency network on demand to Web3 users

Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, partners with Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, aiming to provide enhanced network capacity to global Web3 network users. Under the agreement, Zenlayer will bring its edge infrastructure to the Syntropy network through the Open Bandwidth Exchange (OBX), giving Syntropy’s users access...
coinchapter.com

Analysts Top Crypto Picks for 2023: Filecoin (FIL), Cronos (CRO), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Leading up to 2023, analysts are making predictions for three potential investment opportunities in the crypto market. Filecoin (FIL) is a token for a decentralized file storage system, Cronos (CRO), which underpins a range of decentralized financial services, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 60x growth predicted. Read on to see what the future holds for these three tokens.
coinchapter.com

Filecoin (FIL) Price Risks 99% Drop Despite Binance Support

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Filecoin (FIL) followed Bitcoin’s lead and consolidated sideways since the FTX-related drop on Nov 8. As a result, the FIL price traded at $4.37 on Nov 29, holding on to crucial support. However, technical indicators hint at another leg down in the upcoming sessions. FIL...
coinchapter.com

Ethereum Price Recovery Underway, Why ETH Faces An Uphill Task

Ether price started a recovery wave from the $1,075 support zone. ETH/USD broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,215 on the daily chart. The price could face a strong selling interest near $1,340 and $1,375. New Delhi (Coinchapter): Ethereum’s ETH is recovering above $1,200. It must clear...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin Price Signals Bull Trap, Can BTC Hold This Key Support

Bitcoin price is struggling to recover above the $17,000 resistance. BTC/USD is following a key bearish trend line with resistance near $16,500 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests more downsides towards $15,500 or even $15,000. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below $17,000 on the...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin Bottom Calls Pick Momentum as BTC Price Eyes Crash to $10K

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated sideways since Nov 11 while holding above $16,000. Most analysts treat it as a signal of the cryptocurrency bottoming out. But technicals, including the descending triangle setup shown below, estimate a further drop toward $10,000. On-Chain Bitcoin Metrics Are Bullish. Willy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy