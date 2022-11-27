Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Oryen Network trumps Nexo, BitDAO, and Hedera with groundbreaking Staking Mechanism – ICO Buyers up by 200% already
Crypto staking is the process of holding onto cryptocurrency in order to receive rewards. This is often done with proof-of-stake coins, which reward those holding the coin in their wallet. Staking can benefit investors because it allows them to earn interest on their investments without having to sell their coins.
coinchapter.com
5 Examples Of How Blockchain Could Transform The Casino Industry In The Future
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is enormous at the moment, and it’s easy to see why. It’s making finance and digital monetary access easier and more secure than ever, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that this is expected to hugely impact the casino industry.
coinchapter.com
Recstartoken launches a new paradigm in crypto art through its digital platform.
Recstartoken is an emerging crypto platform founded by Emanuele Morgione. In the latest development, the founder is pleased to announce that he has decoded his company, Recstartoken Market place and introduced it as a new paradigm in the world of crypto art. The Recstartoken Marketplace facilitates its customers with a...
coinchapter.com
Derby Stars boost play-to-earn gaming trend on Metaverse through its herd of digital horses
Blockchain technology is becoming increasingly mainstream, boosted by the development and innovation around Web3 and the metaverse. Despite being in its infancy, blockchain has already established itself as a significant component of the gaming industry. CryptoKitties was the first well-known blockchain game which allowed users to breed and mint new NFT kitties that could later be sold on NFT marketplaces. As a result of the introduction of NFTs into the gaming industry, a play-to-earn, or P2E, trend emerged that encourages players to earn money while playing. In-game items, rewards, and settings can all be turned into NFTs by tokenizing them.
coinchapter.com
Theta could wipe the 15% weekly gain despite the Metachain launch ahead – what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Decentralized video streaming protocol Theta (THETA) scheduled its long-awaited Metachain launch for Dec 1. However, despite the bullish development, the Network’s native same-named token could wipe out its recent 15% gains in the upcoming sessions. THETA risks a 15% drop. Theta Network token traded at...
coinchapter.com
Syntropy partners with Zenlayer to deliver low-latency network on demand to Web3 users
Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, partners with Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, aiming to provide enhanced network capacity to global Web3 network users. Under the agreement, Zenlayer will bring its edge infrastructure to the Syntropy network through the Open Bandwidth Exchange (OBX), giving Syntropy’s users access...
Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick up in 2023, calls for more crypto regulation
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O), said on Wednesday she expects a quiet first half of 2023 for initial public offerings as investors remain cautious, but is hopeful activity will pick up in the second half of the year.
coinchapter.com
Analysts Top Crypto Picks for 2023: Filecoin (FIL), Cronos (CRO), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Leading up to 2023, analysts are making predictions for three potential investment opportunities in the crypto market. Filecoin (FIL) is a token for a decentralized file storage system, Cronos (CRO), which underpins a range of decentralized financial services, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new investment platform currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 60x growth predicted. Read on to see what the future holds for these three tokens.
coinchapter.com
Filecoin (FIL) Price Risks 99% Drop Despite Binance Support
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Filecoin (FIL) followed Bitcoin’s lead and consolidated sideways since the FTX-related drop on Nov 8. As a result, the FIL price traded at $4.37 on Nov 29, holding on to crucial support. However, technical indicators hint at another leg down in the upcoming sessions. FIL...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum offers 25% Staking Yield, while Oryen Network Guarantees a 90% APY – Invest now
Recent reports show that Oryen is the top crypto recommendation by analysts as it continues to exhibit tremendous growth potential in its pre-sale phase. As a result, Oryen may be the DeFi project you’re looking for if you want to significantly improve your crypto investment performance. In light of...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Price Recovery Underway, Why ETH Faces An Uphill Task
Ether price started a recovery wave from the $1,075 support zone. ETH/USD broke a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,215 on the daily chart. The price could face a strong selling interest near $1,340 and $1,375. New Delhi (Coinchapter): Ethereum’s ETH is recovering above $1,200. It must clear...
coinchapter.com
Three Crypto Gems that could 30x in 2023: Oryen Network, Ethereum Name Service, and Optimism
Since the inception of altcoins as alternative cryptos to Bitcoin, a lot has taken place, and thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created. However, even experienced investors will tell you that selecting a coin worth investing in has been an uphill task in the current bear market. If you are...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Signals Bull Trap, Can BTC Hold This Key Support
Bitcoin price is struggling to recover above the $17,000 resistance. BTC/USD is following a key bearish trend line with resistance near $16,500 on the daily chart. The current price action suggests more downsides towards $15,500 or even $15,000. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Bitcoin price is showing bearish signs below $17,000 on the...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Bottom Calls Pick Momentum as BTC Price Eyes Crash to $10K
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated sideways since Nov 11 while holding above $16,000. Most analysts treat it as a signal of the cryptocurrency bottoming out. But technicals, including the descending triangle setup shown below, estimate a further drop toward $10,000. On-Chain Bitcoin Metrics Are Bullish. Willy...
Comments / 0