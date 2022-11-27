Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
atozsports.com
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia
LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship on Saturday. LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the challenges Georgia's football team brings.
SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster
Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
WJCL
Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School
VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
Grace Berger-less IU downs UNC for largest W over ranked foe in decades
No Grace Berger, no problem for No. 5 Indiana, which posted the program's largest win over a ranked team since at least the 1999-00 season by routing No. 6 UNC 87-63 on Thursday.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: USC moves to No. 4; Georgia, Michigan, TCU all but lock up bids
The regular-season portion of the 2022 college football season has reached its conclusion with Rivalry Week creating a lot more clarity that we were expecting. That was due in large part to upset losses by LSU and Clemson, which eliminated each of them from consideration for the College Football Playoff.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gears up for yet another big game
Prior to this season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had already cemented his legacy by going from a lowly walk-on to a national championship quarterback. Bennett proved this season he wasn’t done adding to his list of accomplishments, and on Saturday, he’ll lead the Bulldogs into battle with another one on the line.
College football world reacts to Lane Kiffin news
The college football world is abuzz over the latest Lane Kiffin news. Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels officially agreed on a contract extension. On Tuesday, the program announced the news on Twitter. The program tweeted, “Ole Miss and Head Coach Lane Kiffin have officially finalized a new contract extension!!” Ole Miss and Head Coach Read more... The post College football world reacts to Lane Kiffin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee
Boo Corrigan discussed why the committee gave the edge to the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers in the latest CFP rankings.
Georgia football tries to take care of ‘unfinished business’ by winning SEC title
Since reaching the national championship game to end the 2017 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have stockpiled achievement after achievement. In the last four-plus seasons, Georgia has compiled a 57-8 overall record and won at least seven SEC games in each of those seasons. The Bulldogs have ended their season with a postseason victory each of the past three years, most notably winning the national title last January for the first time in 41 years.
