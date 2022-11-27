ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship. During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad. He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs'...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Sam McCall no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer on the roster, a school spokesperson confirmed to Noles247 on Tuesday evening. McCall, who released an edit in early November announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before deleting it and clarifying that he acted emotionally, looks to be on the move for good this time. Exit interviews began this week.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Rodney Garvin named new head football coach at Vidalia High School

VIDALIA, Ga. — Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin takes over the Indians program after a successful stint as head coach at Metter High School. During Garvin's tenure in Metter, the Tigers were 52-12, with 4 Region Championships and four...
VIDALIA, GA
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Lane Kiffin news

The college football world is abuzz over the latest Lane Kiffin news. Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels officially agreed on a contract extension. On Tuesday, the program announced the news on Twitter. The program tweeted, “Ole Miss and Head Coach Lane Kiffin have officially finalized a new contract extension!!” Ole Miss and Head Coach Read more... The post College football world reacts to Lane Kiffin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Georgia football tries to take care of ‘unfinished business’ by winning SEC title

Since reaching the national championship game to end the 2017 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have stockpiled achievement after achievement. In the last four-plus seasons, Georgia has compiled a 57-8 overall record and won at least seven SEC games in each of those seasons. The Bulldogs have ended their season with a postseason victory each of the past three years, most notably winning the national title last January for the first time in 41 years.
ATHENS, GA

