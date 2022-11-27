ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart is questionable to suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after suffering an ankle sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked eight in defensive rating if Hart is ruled out.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

