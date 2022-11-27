Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (quad) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Collins will make his first start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with a quad injury. In 28.1 expected minutes, our models project Collins to score 32.6 FanDuel points. Collins' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/1/22: Can Dallas Figure It Out on the Road Against the Pistons?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Jalen Williams for inactive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams will make his seventh start this season after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held out with a left hip contusion. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart is questionable to suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after suffering an ankle sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked eight in defensive rating if Hart is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) available for Lakers' Wednesday matchup versus Portland
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James will suit up at home against a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 46.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 25.0 points,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (heel) remains out on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Porter Jr. will miss his fourth straight contest with a left heel contusion. Expect Bruce Brown Jr. to play an increased role versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Brown Jr.'s...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop starting on Wednesday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (quad)
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bates-Diop will get the start on Wednesday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with a quad injury. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 25.0 minutes against the Thunder. Bates-Diop's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Andrew Nembhard on Wednesday, Aaron Nesmith to bench
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Nembhard will make his seventh career start after Aaron Nesmith was sent to the bench. In 25.4 expected minutes, our models project Nembhard to score 22.3 FanDuel points. Nembhard's projection includes 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
Comments / 0