The Best Dell Cyber Week Deals on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors
Dell's Cyber Monday sale continues for Cyber Week, which starts now and continues through this weekend. There are still some great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming PCs, Alienware and Dell G-series gaming laptops, gaming consoles, monitors, and electronics. Of particular note, for the first time ever the 2022-2023 Alienware Aurora R15 PC with the new 13th gen Intel Raptor Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 4090 CPU is on sale with a 10% off coupon code. That brings the price down to under $4K, still out of reach for most people, but a hefty $450 discount nonetheless. Check out the deals below.
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
Humble Store's Cyber Monday Sale is Incredible and Still Live
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. Humble Store's Cyber sale is set to continue all the way until December 2, so you've got even more time to secure those sweet, sweet discounts before they're taken away forever; or at least until the next sale, but who knows when that's going to be?
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Cyber Week Deal: Save $30 Off the LEGO Back to The Future Delorean Time Machine
For Cyber Week, Amazon is offering the LEGO Icons Back to The Future Time Machine (Delorean) 10300 Building Set for $169.99, a $30 price drop from its original $200 MSRP. Earlier this year, LEGO increased the MSRP of many of its popular building kits. Unfortunately, the retail price of the Delorean also went up. The discount today brings that price back down to the original MSRP.
Sony PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2022 Include Biomutant, Mass Effect Legendary Edition and More
PlayStation Plus is a membership that not only provides PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players with online multiplayer accessibilities, they also provide a bunch of free titles every month along with some exclusive discounts. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for the month of December have been announced, and they include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition and Biomutant.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review
No stranger to the increasingly crowded and competitive gaming headset market, HyperX has consistently stood out, dependably delivering quality performance, long-lasting comfort, and durable designs across its line of mid to high-end models. With its recently released Cloud Stinger 2 – an update of the company's popular budget-minded Cloud Stinger – the reliable brand attempts to again hit that same trifecta at a fraction of the cost.
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: High On Life, LEGO Star Wars, and More
December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Xbox confirmed its final line-up of 2022 in a blog post, and headlining the new additions is High On Life, the ridiculously wacky shooter from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland that arrives on December 13.
Nintendo Apologizes for Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Performance Issues - IGN Daily Fix
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first post launch patch has arrived alongside a promise from Nintendo to take the games' tech problems seriously. December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Former The Legend of Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga is working an open world dress up RPG called Infinity Nikki.
Railbound: Nintendo Switch - Official Launch Trailer
Railbound is a comfy track-bending puzzle game about a pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. Join, sever, and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers, and more to connect carriages in the right order and help passengers reach their destinations.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario Movie Direct: It Looks Great! - NVC 639
Nintendo surprised us with a new look at the Super Mario Movie this week, and it actually got us all more excited than the previous reveal. That's just good marketing, friends. We also talk about the glaring performance problems with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how some of our favorite games haven't always had the best, or even good, performance. On top of that Seth makes a compelling case for Sonic Frontiers as Game of the Year.
How to Update Pokemon Violet and Scarlet (Patch Notes)
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet, like many games, will have "patches" and updates released. These updates will address bugs and issues and will occasionally add new features. Here's how to update Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet and a log of patch notes. The most recent patch, Ver. 1.1.0, is now...
PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Announced
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 are Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4), Biomutant (PS4 and PS5), and Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition (PS4 and PS5). As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
