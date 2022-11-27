Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Hoskinson: FTX Collapse Proves ‘Absolute Need’ for Decentralization
According to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, the demise of FTX is a bellwether for a move "from companies and people to protocols." The recent collapse of crypto exchange FTX highlights the “absolute need” for decentralization, according to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. Speaking at the Financial Times Crypto and...
Broker-Dealer INX Joins Binance in Bidding for Voyager Assets
The statement noted that INX is a FINRA- and SEC-regulated broker dealer, but didn't disclose how much it had bid for Voyager's assets. Broker-dealer INX has joined Binance in submitting a non-binding letter of intent to buy distressed assets from bankrupt asset manager Voyager Digital. “We believe that INX can...
What’s Happening With Wrapped Bitcoin on Ethereum?
An important “wrapped” token nearly unraveled last week—the latest crypto product to be hurt by the fallout of the once-dominant FTX exchange which collapsed earlier this month. For those who don’t know, Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the 23rd largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $3.5 billion....
Three Arrows Founders Have One Week to Provide Key Financial Documents: Singapore Court
The documents would help liquidators locate funds and settle claims with the creditors of the bankrupt hedge fund. The co-founders of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, reemerged recently on Twitter and in media interviews with no shortage of opinions about the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.
Bitcoin Security Firm Casa Embraces Ethereum
The company will begin offering Ethereum compatibility for its self-custodial wallets and security services in January. Bitcoin security firm Casa plans to expand its services to Ethereum and Ethereum-based assets, the company announced Wednesday. Casa, which offers user-friendly security infrastructure for maintaining self-custodial crypto wallets, will roll out Ethereum compatibility...
'Bitcoin Senator' Lummis: FTX Collapse Shows 'It's Time' for Congress to Learn About Crypto
Lummis said that her bipartisan crypto bill could serve as a "framework" for looking at how the collapse of FTX could have been prevented. The collapse of crypto exchange FTX highlights the need for Congress to "learn more" about cryptocurrency, said Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), known as the "Bitcoin Senator" for her cryptocurrency advocacy on Capitol Hill.
Bitcoin Price Stability 'Last Gasp Before The Road to Irrelevance': ECB
Bitcoin appears to be neither suitable as a payment system nor as a form of investment, according to the European Central Bank. The seeming stabilization of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) at levels around $20,000 in the months before the FTX collapse was “an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
SBF Roasted for Tone-Deaf NYT Interview
As the ex-CEO spoke with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin about the fall of FTX, Crypto Twitter did not like what it was hearing. Crypto Twitter wasn't in the room where it happened, but the chattering class on the birdsite had plenty of thoughts about Sam Bankman-Fried's one-on-one interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin as part of a New York Times conference.
How Polkadex is Addressing the ‘Bottlenecks’ of Decentralized Exchanges
Polkadex Orderbook’s novel model combines the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. If you want to buy or sell crypto, you either go to a centralized exchange (CEX) run by private companies like Binance or a decentralized exchange (DEX) like Uniswap that runs on code and is non-custodial.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Hacker May Be a Former Employee
The bankrupt FTX cofounder also admitted in an interview published today that he prioritized Bahamian withdrawals. Sam Bankman-Fried is again trying to clear the air. In an interview with Tiffany Fong published Tuesday, the disgraced FTX founder and former CEO explained why FTX prioritized Bahamian withdrawals—and also said he’s narrowed down who might be behind that shady $650 million “hack” the night of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
Why Web3 Builders Should Get Legal Help Before Launching
In crypto's race to the moon, seeking legal advice is often an afterthought, says blockchain attorney Lisa Rubin. That could backfire. Whether or not crypto builders want to admit it, Mark Zuckerberg's famous motto of "move fast and break things" has become a defining ethos in the industry. Some projects have come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly offering unregistered securities, with question marks lingering around many others.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Governance Token Speculation ‘Pathological’
Buterin doesn’t want traders to speculate on or hoard crypto governance tokens. Vitalik Buterin has taken a controversial stance on governance tokens, arguing that governance is not a good reason for such tokens to be treated as “valuable.”. “The notion of ‘governance rights’ as a narrative for why...
Could Bitcoin Crash to $10,000? Market Experts Weigh In
With the FTX contagion still at work, investors are now asking what's in store for Bitcoin as the crypto bear market deepens. Market analysts, including the BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes and the co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners Mark Mobius, said the next target for Bitcoin is $10,000, which, if the prediction is realized, would inflict more pain on the already suffering industry.
Binance Acquires Japanese Crypto Exchange Sakura
After landing regulatory approval in a host of European nations, Binance is now reentering the Japanese market via a new acquisition. Binance is getting back into the Japanese crypto market. The world's largest crypto exchange by total volume announced that it had acquired crypto exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC). As...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump as Fed Chair Signals Slowing Rate Hikes
The wider crypto market jumped with stocks Wednesday after Jerome Powell hinted at less aggressive interest rate hikes to come. Bitcoin and the wider crypto market jumped Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech that December would likely bring smaller interest rate hikes. The biggest cryptocurrency...
Brazil's Congress Moves to Regulate Crypto Payments
Brazil’s congress has passed a bill that paves the way for banks to begin offering payment services around Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Brazil's Congress today passed a bill that would regulate the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment throughout the country, potentially providing a boost toward the adoption of digital assets in the South American nation.
OpenSea CEO: FTX Fallout Is ‘Opportunity’ to Refocus on Trust
The NFT marketplace head points to the benefits of decentralization and talks about creator royalties in the Solana NFT market. OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer discussed the recent FTX collapse and the Solana NFT market with Decrypt. The top NFT marketplace recently announced that it will continue to enforce NFT creator...
ApeCoin Up 31% as Staking Nears, Bored Ape NFT Prices Rebound
The Ethereum-based token is surging following the release of final staking details and the official ApeCoin NFT marketplace rollout. ApeCoin (APE)’s price is up 31% over the past week, with gains well beyond most major cryptocurrencies and tokens. Staking rewards will launch in December. Bored Ape and Mutant Ape...
DeFi Giants Aave, Compound Freeze Markets and Cap Loans to Mitigate Risks
The lending protocols have implemented new security measures to block attacks after an attempted short squeeze last week. DeFi protocols Aave and Compound have implemented new safety measures in light of the ongoing turmoil in crypto markets. On Sunday, Aave executed a proposal to freeze the markets for 17 different...
FTX, Alameda Owe BlockFi More Than $1 Billion: Court Hearing
"The Luna collapse really was the start of everything," lead attorney Joshua Sussberg said during the company's first day hearing. During the first day hearing for BlockFi’s bankruptcy proceedings, the company revealed that FTX and Alameda Research owe it more than $1 billion—$671 million on a now-defaulted loan to Alameda and $355 million in funds frozen on the company’s crypto exchange.
