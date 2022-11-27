Eagles-Packers: 10 stats to know for Week 12

The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are just hours away from meeting the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFL Week 12 matchup on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The matchup will feature the reigning NFL MVP and Jalen Hurts, the opposing quarterback who vying for the honor this season.

With both teams heading to Lincoln Financial Field, here are ten stats to know for Sunday night.

T.J. Edwards

33

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

33 is the number of sacks the Eagles have recorded through 10 games, a total topped by only two other clubs heading into Week 12.

Green Bay allowed just three sacks total in more than 60 drop-backs against the Cowboys and Titans and their previous two matchups.

13

13 is the Eagles’ interception total, tied for best in the league as Week 12 started.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson acquired just before the start of the season in a trade with the Saints, leads the NFL with six and just had his streak of five straight games with a pick snapped last week. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have three apiece.

6

One reason for the 9-1 start is Philadelphia’s six total turnovers this season.

In starting 8-0, the Eagles turned the ball over just three times. But over their last two games, they have six – four in a loss to Washington and two more last week in a down-to-the-wire escape act in Indianapolis.

8

Philadelphia has allowed 21 points or fewer to their opponents in eight out of ten games this season.

9th

Once an afterthought among the NFL’s premier rushers, Miles Sanders’ 757 yards rushing has him in the league’s top ten with seven games remaining.

96

T.J. Edwards’s 96 tackles are among the top five in the NFL, and he topped DeMeco Ryans for having the most tackles through the first ten games of a season since 2000.

14.8

Since Week 2, Philadelphia has led the league with 14.8 defensive points allowed per game, including a league-low 5.8 second-half points. The Eagles have permitted 17 or fewer defensive points in 8 games this year,

Which ranks 1st among all NFL teams.

Dynamic duo

Haason Reddick (7.5) and Javon Hargrave (7.0) are the first Eagles teammates to record 7+ sacks each in the first ten games of a season since Reggie White and Clyde Simmons.

Hurts for MVP

Hurts 8.3 YARDS/ATT are 2ND AMONG all NFL QBs

Hurts 106.5 PASSER RATING is 4TH AMONG all NFL QBs

Hurts 23 TOTAL TDs is 4TH AMONG all NFL PLAYERS