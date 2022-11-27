ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Logan, WV has the Christmas Spirit

Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. 5 Historic Churches are opening for...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Great Rubber Duck Race returns to Regatta lineup in 2023; ducks on sale now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Although many are taking out their winter coats, Charleston is already thinking about summer. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta organizers gathered with the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews on Tuesday to announce the return of the Great Rubber Duck Race as part of the Regatta.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More

Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Tower of Toys: Annual toy drive seeks donations to help kids have brighter holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and make sure he or she has something to open under the tree. WCHS/FOX11 is partnering with Union Mission in the annual Tower of Toys drive to collect toys and help area children have a brighter holiday. The drive kicks off Dec. 5-16, and your donations will be distributed by Union Mission to kids in our area.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Ribbon cutting conducted on renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Midian Leadership Project cut the ribbon Monday on a newly renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side. Organizers said it will hold various programs for young people to help develop them into community leaders through sports, social support and holistic education. This all started with a small group of student athletes in Charleston who wanted to build the community. A huge help in their funding was a $165,000 grant from the Lowe’s Hometown Initiative.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Meteorological winter starts off with a chill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Calendars mark Dec. 21 as the winter solstice and the official start of the fourth season but meteorological winter begins Thursday. Meteorological winter starts Dec. 1 and goes through the end of February. The dates make comparing weather records easier than using the astronomical seasons.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington receives perfect score for LGBTQ equality for fourth consecutive year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington has received a perfect score for a fourth consecutive year when it comes to creating an LGBTQ inclusive community. The Human Rights Campaign this week released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index, which ranked 506 U.S. cities, among them was Huntington with a perfect 100 on a 100-point scale and a raw score of 106, its highest ever in the annual report, according to a news release from the city.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio, crash on Wednesday

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree Wednesday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was killed in the single-vehicle crash along State Route 588, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Huntington police identify man killed in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:17 p.m. 12/01/22. Huntington police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting. Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington was the man who died following a shooting that occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Boone County teenager reported missing found safe

BIM, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:19 a.m. 11/30/22. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Wesley Roberts, 14, has been located, the sheriff's office said. ORIGINAL STORY. Boone County deputies are searching for a missing teenager. Deputies said they...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy