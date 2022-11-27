Read full article on original website
Santa gets a new sleigh thanks to Kanawha County carpentry students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Santa is making his way to the city of Nitro this weekend, but he might have a different look this year. It's not Christmas without Santa, and there's no Santa without his sleigh. With the help of a group of students and some plywood, Santa Claus is coming to town.
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV has the Christmas Spirit
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. 5 Historic Churches are opening for...
Great Rubber Duck Race returns to Regatta lineup in 2023; ducks on sale now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Although many are taking out their winter coats, Charleston is already thinking about summer. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta organizers gathered with the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water at Black Sheep Burritos and Brews on Tuesday to announce the return of the Great Rubber Duck Race as part of the Regatta.
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
Tower of Toys: Annual toy drive seeks donations to help kids have brighter holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and make sure he or she has something to open under the tree. WCHS/FOX11 is partnering with Union Mission in the annual Tower of Toys drive to collect toys and help area children have a brighter holiday. The drive kicks off Dec. 5-16, and your donations will be distributed by Union Mission to kids in our area.
Ribbon cutting conducted on renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Midian Leadership Project cut the ribbon Monday on a newly renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side. Organizers said it will hold various programs for young people to help develop them into community leaders through sports, social support and holistic education. This all started with a small group of student athletes in Charleston who wanted to build the community. A huge help in their funding was a $165,000 grant from the Lowe’s Hometown Initiative.
Meteorological winter starts off with a chill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Calendars mark Dec. 21 as the winter solstice and the official start of the fourth season but meteorological winter begins Thursday. Meteorological winter starts Dec. 1 and goes through the end of February. The dates make comparing weather records easier than using the astronomical seasons.
Huntington receives perfect score for LGBTQ equality for fourth consecutive year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington has received a perfect score for a fourth consecutive year when it comes to creating an LGBTQ inclusive community. The Human Rights Campaign this week released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index, which ranked 506 U.S. cities, among them was Huntington with a perfect 100 on a 100-point scale and a raw score of 106, its highest ever in the annual report, according to a news release from the city.
Newly renovated 911 center renamed after Kanawha County Commission president
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — When two Kanawha County commissioners toured the renovated Metro 911 center, they received a surprise – a sign naming the center after the commission’s president. A sign now designates the center as the William Kent Carper Communications Center. Carper, who is president...
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones to close his barbecue restaurant at end of year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Danny Jones, who retired from public office as the longest serving mayor of Charleston, will be giving up the title of restaurateur at the end of the year. Jones announced that he will close Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the...
Planned Frontier outage Thursday will affect Cabell County customers calling 911
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County emergency officials said Frontier has scheduled a planned outage Thursday, Dec. 1, for several 911 call centers in the western part of West Virginia, including Cabell County. The outage is planned between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and will only affect customers...
Nicholas County school board approves base bid for complex to replace Richwood schools
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County school board members Monday night approved a base bid of $42.5 million for building a new large school complex to replace Richwood schools damaged in the 2016 flood. Richwood Middle School and Richwood High School will be included in the project at...
Suspect sought in Cabell County theft investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection with a theft investigation. Deputies said the man went shopping at the Walmart in Barboursville on two different occasions and is accused of walking out without paying for his items.
More arrested in drug investigation centered around now closed East End convenience store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have arrested four more suspects in connection to a large-scale drug investigation that started to unfold Tuesday after police raided an East End convenience store at the center of the investigation. Charleston police said 20 warrants had been issued in connection to the...
Man killed in Gallia County, Ohio, crash on Wednesday
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree Wednesday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was killed in the single-vehicle crash along State Route 588, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers...
Huntington police identify man killed in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:17 p.m. 12/01/22. Huntington police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting. Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington was the man who died following a shooting that occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th Street and Ninth Avenue, police said. Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Boone County teenager reported missing found safe
BIM, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:19 a.m. 11/30/22. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a teen who had been reported missing has been found safe. Wesley Roberts, 14, has been located, the sheriff's office said. ORIGINAL STORY. Boone County deputies are searching for a missing teenager. Deputies said they...
Trial continues for former Huntington City Council member charged in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was day two Tuesday in the trial against a former Huntington City Council member charged in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. Tom McCallister pleaded not guilty to malicious assault and use of a firearm during a felony after Ron McDowell Jr. was shot in April 2019.
Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
Teen arrested following multiple bomb threats to schools in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Recent bomb threats to the Rock Hill Local School District have resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old student. A female Rock Hill student has been charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release from the Lawrence County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office.
