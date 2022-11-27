Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Georgia voters surpass one million ballots cast in Runoff early voting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The record-breaking early voter turnout continues as Georgia voters push the ballot total past one million, following a whopping 280,808 voters hitting the polls on Wednesday. Thursday morning's total was at 1,054,605 in-person votes for the 2022 Runoff, far exceeding turnout numbers for the Runoffs in...
wgxa.tv
Early voter turnouts continue to smash records ahead of runoffs
MACON, Ga. -- Georgia's streak of record-breaking early voter turnouts continued on Tuesday, seeing more than 300,000 voters which is more than any other previous election year, second only to Monday's total of 303,166. “Georgia is a national leader in voter access and security,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger....
wgxa.tv
First bill of next year's General Assembly session targets Georgia's abortion ban
ATLANTA – The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs...
wgxa.tv
Black voters, students home for the holiday help drive turnout for Georgia Senate race
Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff got off to a busy start in Georgia, with more than half a million ballots cast as of Monday night, including more than 300,000 votes cast Monday. “JustWOW!” tweeted Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state Monday night. “GA voters,...
wgxa.tv
Was it worth it? Did Saturday voting draw Maconites to the polls?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Bibb County is one of only 27 counties in the state that offered Saturday voting for this runoff election. The other 132 didn't. In Bibb County, Interim Election Supervisor, Thomas Gillon says yes. "1500 is a good day. Anytime you have this many people wrapped around the...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set early voting record
ATLANTA – Georgia voters are destroying the old political adage that runoff elections are plagued with low voter turnouts. More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots Monday, the first day of statewide early voting in the runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. That easily broke the daily record for early voting turnout in Georgia of 233,000.
wgxa.tv
Georgia to receive $250 million in high-speed broadband grants
ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators have landed $250 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand high-speed internet access across the state. Broadband providers in 33 primarily rural counties will be eligible to apply for grants through the program. The funds will go toward communities lacking adequate...
wgxa.tv
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial proposals on electric vehicles
ATLANTA – A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations Wednesday. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
wgxa.tv
Monroe, Dooly counties getting new college and career academies
ATLANTA – Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The Technical College System of Georgia’s governing board has approved $3 million in bonds and a $100,000 cash investment to...
wgxa.tv
Multiple southwest Georgia school districts report shooter calls part of statewide hoax
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Multiple southwest Georgia school districts have been subject to what law enforcement says are false calls about active shooters being seen statewide. Law enforcement in Valdosta is just one of many agencies investigating these reports of an active shooter. In their case, the call referred...
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
wgxa.tv
New Georgia 'Dirty Dozen' update spotlights Clean Water Act's power to rein in polluters
When pollution sullied Linda Smith’s childhood swimming hole on the Canoochee River more than two decades ago, she started documenting the damage with a bulky camcorder and educating herself about federal environmental protections. At first, Smith said her family struggled to bring attention to the oozy algal blooms floating...
wgxa.tv
DPH offers free testing to Maconites for World AIDS Awareness Day
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In 2019, there were over 2,504 people diagnosed with HIV in Georgia -- the men and women at the Department of Health want to change that. "It only takes a couple of minutes," said one DPH employee. Amber Singleton has been working with the department to change...
wgxa.tv
Macon resident says Bibb has bigger problems, new convenience center wastes resources
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Carl Myers lives in Macon. I told him about the second convenience center that opened up today on Fulton Mill Road. He says it's a good idea, but he's not sure that should be the focus of our leaders right now. "I think anything positive is...
wgxa.tv
Forsyth's homeless problem is stirring up residents concern
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- There's been a lot of chatter about homeless people in Forsyth on social media recently. The people I spoke with today say homelessness is a small problem now, but it needs to be addressed before it becomes a big one. "For me, it's a hurting feeling to...
wgxa.tv
Lamar County man sentenced to prison for death threats against the President and others
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- 56-year-old Travis Ball of Barnesville is in prison after threatening to kill President Joe Biden and blow up the White House, after an investigation into multiple death threats were made against local judges and law enforcement, including a threat letter containing white powder that was sent to the U.S. Courthouse in Macon.
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Detention Officer arrested in Monroe County after four wheeler chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Crawford County Detention Officer is in Monroe County Jail after running from deputies on a four-wheeler in Culloden, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Detention Captain Corey King of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on...
