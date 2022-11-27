Deaths related to drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older adults in the United States, similar to the recent increases seen among younger adults, according to two new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Rates of deaths from drug overdoses among seniors have more than tripled in the past two decades, according to one report published Wednesday by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. In 2020, more than 5,000 adults 65 and older in the United States died of a drug overdose.Though drug overdose death rates for older adults tend to...

