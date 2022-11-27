Read full article on original website
12 children die from the flu in the US
Flu season is intensifying in the U.S. with more than six million cases confirmed so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday.
Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.
Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade
Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
More than 6 million people have already gotten the flu this season: CDC
More than 6 million people have already gotten the flu this year as health officials warn of an early and severe start to the flu season.
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her Up
An exhausted nurse from Adamsville, AL falls asleep while waiting on test results in an examination room at an American Family Care practice in Forestdale. No one bothers to wake her up before closing the business for the night. It doesn't look very professional for a clinic that is supposed to care for the community.
WebMD
CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant
Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
CDC: Flu activity "very high" in 7 states and Washington D.C.
At least 25 U.S. states or territories recently have had "very high" or "high" rates of influenza activity, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: The data suggests this year's flu season is hitting the U.S. harder and earlier than in...
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
Alabama jury awards $21 million to mom who lost newborn after missed diagnosis
An Alabama mom won a $21 million verdict against two doctors and a nurse practitioner at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery after her 14-day-old son died in 2015 from an undiagnosed bowel disease. Lakeisha Oliver gave birth to Jaquarius Smith on Nov. 4, 2015, at Jackson Hospital, according to court documents....
Can your Thanksgiving turkey give you bird flu? What you should know
Should you be worried about catching bird flu from your Thanksgiving turkey?
Avian flu outbreak becomes worst in United States history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadly avian influenza outbreak that began earlier this year has now killed more than 52 million birds across 46 states, making the spread of the disease the worst poultry health disaster in United States history. The new record surpasses the tally of 50.5 million...
AOL Corp
CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according...
Gizmodo
The Flu Is Definitely Back
The influenza virus has finally returned in earnest. Flu season activity is high throughout the U.S., and experts expect many more cases and hospitalizations to occur in the weeks ahead. One bright spot is that this year’s vaccines appear to be well-tuned to the currently circulating flu strains, so they should provide valuable protection against the viral infection.
WebMD
Elderly Now Account for Almost 90% of COVID-19 Deaths, Data Show
Nov. 29, 2022 -- Almost 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths are among people 65 and older -- the highest rate yet for elderly fatalities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300 people die each day...
Drug, alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC data shows
Deaths related to drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older adults in the United States, similar to the recent increases seen among younger adults, according to two new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Rates of deaths from drug overdoses among seniors have more than tripled in the past two decades, according to one report published Wednesday by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. In 2020, more than 5,000 adults 65 and older in the United States died of a drug overdose.Though drug overdose death rates for older adults tend to...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
It’s official: This year’s bird flu outbreak is now the worst in U.S. history
Prior to this year, the largest bird flu outbreak in U.S. history occurred in 2015, in what the USDA called “arguably the most significant animal health event in U.S. history.”
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients as health officials expect surge of respiratory illnesses after Thanksgiving
Winter COVID-19 waves and strict pandemic measures last year and the year before, prevented many Americans from celebrating the holidays as they used to in the years before the pandemic began. Because of the high vaccination rate and the fact that the majority of the population now has immunity against the virus, health experts do not anticipate an increase in COVID cases this winter. This year’s Thanksgiving weekend was a period of gatherings, including big crowds, shopping, and jammed airports—a well-known picture of what Thanksgiving should look like.
COVID-19 is rising again as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend
As we enter the Thanksgiving weekend, conditions seem fairly stable. There has been an increase in cases in the past two weeks, to around 42,000 cases per day in the entire country, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively constant.
