Alabama State

NBC News

Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.

Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Friday it is now tracking a new COVID-19 variant of concern around the U.S. known as XBB, which has grown to make up an estimated 3.1% of new infections nationwide. The strain's prevalence has grown furthest so far in the Northeast, according...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gizmodo

The Flu Is Definitely Back

The influenza virus has finally returned in earnest. Flu season activity is high throughout the U.S., and experts expect many more cases and hospitalizations to occur in the weeks ahead. One bright spot is that this year’s vaccines appear to be well-tuned to the currently circulating flu strains, so they should provide valuable protection against the viral infection.
WebMD

Elderly Now Account for Almost 90% of COVID-19 Deaths, Data Show

Nov. 29, 2022 -- Almost 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths are among people 65 and older -- the highest rate yet for elderly fatalities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300 people die each day...
CBS Sacramento

Drug, alcohol deaths increasing among US adults 65 and older, CDC data shows

Deaths related to drug misuse and alcohol abuse appear to be on the rise among older adults in the United States, similar to the recent increases seen among younger adults, according to two new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Rates of deaths from drug overdoses among seniors have more than tripled in the past two decades, according to one report published Wednesday by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. In 2020, more than 5,000 adults 65 and older in the United States died of a drug overdose.Though drug overdose death rates for older adults tend to...
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Hospitals are already overwhelmed with patients as health officials expect surge of respiratory illnesses after Thanksgiving

Winter COVID-19 waves and strict pandemic measures last year and the year before, prevented many Americans from celebrating the holidays as they used to in the years before the pandemic began. Because of the high vaccination rate and the fact that the majority of the population now has immunity against the virus, health experts do not anticipate an increase in COVID cases this winter. This year’s Thanksgiving weekend was a period of gatherings, including big crowds, shopping, and jammed airports—a well-known picture of what Thanksgiving should look like.

