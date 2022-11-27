ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Gephardt Daily

Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Gephardt Daily

SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink

WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
utah.gov

Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting

Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman dead after Tooele house fire

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

