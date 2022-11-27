Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Layton PD updates officer-involved shooting on I-15
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton Police have released the details on an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Interstate 15 that closed the freeway for hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was the only person injured, shot in the hip, in an episode that began at...
Gephardt Daily
Defendant pleads guilty to automobile homicide in death of West Jordan teen
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Mason Andrew Ohms awaits a lengthy prison term after pleading guilty to charges for drunkenly running over 13-year-old Eli Mitchell. Mitchell was in a West Jordan crosswalk on his bicycle April 26 when he was run down and killed...
SLCPD: 1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash
One person has died on Wednesday, Nov. 30, following an auto-pedestrian crash near 2100 E. 1300 S.
ksl.com
Utah man charged in 2 'purge' killings found competent to stand both trials
PROVO — A man accused of killing one man in Ogden and another in Spanish Fork has been found competent to stand trial in both cases against him. Christian Francis Taele, 28, of Lake Shore, was charged July 12 in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Tyler Belinti, 23, from Arizona.
ksl.com
Victim of Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash was 11-year-old girl
SALT LAKE CITY — A young girl died due to an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the girl was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk around 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement.
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
Gephardt Daily
‘Police incident’ closes stretch of SB I-15 in Layton
LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was closed in Davis County Wednesday morning after an incident involving Layton police. “Layton officers were involved in a shooting on I-15 this morning,” Layton PD said in a statement posted on social...
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
Suspect in custody after cameras found in University of Utah bathrooms
A suspect is in custody after cameras were found taped under sinks in several bathrooms in the University of Utah's Student Life Building.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD announces burglary bust, including Utah AG’s Office.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Nov.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in two weekend burglaries, including one at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Suspect Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested in connection with both break-ins, according to a Wednesday evening SLCPD...
kjzz.com
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Clearfield man faces capital murder charges in killings of grandparents
A Clearfield man who is accused of killing his grandparents has been formally charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Davis County on Monday, Nov. 28.
ksl.com
'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
utah.gov
Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting
Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
Man allegedly ‘spit packages of heroin and cocaine’ from his mouth while talking to SLCPD
A Salt Lake City Police Officer arrested a man for suspected drug dealing of multiple types of narcotics on Tuesday, Nov. 22, who was allegedly hiding drugs in his mouth while speaking to police.
Woman found dead following Tooele house fire
An unidentified woman was found dead inside a Tooele residential home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.
1 arrested after cameras found in University of Utah student life center restrooms
Two cameras were found on Wednesday, Nov. 30, taped under restroom sinks on different floors of the University of Utah Eccles Student Life Center. University Police have identified a suspect and arrested them.
Gephardt Daily
Woman dead after Tooele house fire
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tooele woman has died after being caught in a house fire Tuesday morning. Tooele City fire and police departments were called to the scene, near 425 W. 500 South, at about 10:45 a.m., a statement from the TCFD says. “Upon...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
ksl.com
Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home
TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
