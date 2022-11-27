Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
WTRF
Mountaineers bounce back in win over NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Highlighted by a 20-point game from fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated NC Central, 89-58, in bounce-back fashion on Wednesday evening, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia’s (5-1) offense put together an impressive performance in the...
WTRF
WVU indoor track and field schedule announced
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
WTRF
Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
WTRF
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
WTRF
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
WTRF
Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
WTRF
WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
WTRF
WVU hoops tickets for Big 12 games and SEC/Big 12 Challenge on sale Thursday
Tickets for West Virginia University men’s basketball Big 12 home games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the WVU Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. through the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. MAC members and season ticket...
WTRF
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
WTRF
Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors
Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
WTRF
Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
WTRF
“Solutions for Success” tour brings local feedback on public education to Charleston
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores came back in West Virginia, both AFT-West Virginia and the West Virginia Educators Association were dissatisfied with the results and are looking to make changes. Both organizations share the mission of providing students in the Mountain...
WTRF
West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
WTRF
Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
WTRF
WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
WTRF
Crews battled house fire in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road. Details are limited at this time. Fire crews are on scene. 7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.
WTRF
2022 was a banner year for tourism in one local region
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) From the Run For The Wall to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there has always been something to do in Belmont County. From the National Road Wagon Train to the Belmont County Fair, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the local events and amenities. County Tourism Executive...
WTRF
Monarch Tidings Christmas concert coming to John Marshall High School
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert. The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts...
WTRF
Belmont Co. Health Dept. seeing seasonal illnesses on the rise
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — They say the flu is hitting earlier than ever. And COVID is still around, although not in large numbers. But the county is seeing a significant rise in RSV cases. While we generally think of it as a childhood illness, RSV can hit people...
