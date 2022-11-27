ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more

Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF

Mountaineers bounce back in win over NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Highlighted by a 20-point game from fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated NC Central, 89-58, in bounce-back fashion on Wednesday evening, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia’s (5-1) offense put together an impressive performance in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU indoor track and field schedule announced

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams

The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open

Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors

Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WPHS safety update after “code red” lockdown

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — After a “code red” lockdown at Wheeling Park High School last week, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education addressed concerns with protocols and the future of safety updates at the school at their meeting Monday. Wheeling Park High School Principal Meredith...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

2022 was a banner year for tourism in one local region

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) From the Run For The Wall to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there has always been something to do in Belmont County. From the National Road Wagon Train to the Belmont County Fair, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the local events and amenities. County Tourism Executive...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Monarch Tidings Christmas concert coming to John Marshall High School

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert. The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts...
GLEN DALE, WV

