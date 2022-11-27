A new PYMNTS survey reveals 12% of SMBs are concerned they won’t survive beyond 2023. The Main Street Health Report shows increasing costs and fluctuating revenues are at the root of their worries, as cash flow challenges already impact roughly 1 in 4 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Inflation, cited by nearly 4 in 10 U.S. SMBs, and late payments, which hindered the growth of half of companies surveyed in the U.K., are the most immediate threats to cash flow.

1 DAY AGO