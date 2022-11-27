Read full article on original website
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
Food Keeps Consumers Loyal to Retailers Amid Spending Cutbacks
As consumers cut non-essential spending, food is the hook that keeps them coming back. Discount variety store chain Dollar General, for one, has been expanding its food offerings via its DG Fresh initiative, which spans almost 19,000 stores, meant to boost margins and drive sales of frozen and refrigerated items.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Amazon Reports Largest-Ever Thanksgiving Shopping Weekend
Amazon said this year’s Thanksgiving shopping weekend was its largest ever. The retail giant said Wednesday (Nov. 30) that the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — which it has dubbed the “Turkey 5” weekend — saw customers purchase “hundreds of millions of products” without providing any further details.
42% Of Consumers Say They’ll Try Digital Wallets
Move over BNPL; after an arduous slog, the digital wallet is finally making major inroads with consumers. In the study New Payments Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, a PYMNTS and Nuvei collaboration, we surveyed nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers and found that digital wallets are pulling ahead of other digital payment methods in consumers’ willingness to try them out.
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
Jingle Pay Launches Mastercard for Unbanked UAE Residents
Jingle Pay has partnered with Mastercard to issue physical and virtual cards to users of its financial app. The Dubai-based FinTech said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the move centers on financial inclusion, aiming to provide a new accessible digital payment solution to the 1.7 million people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are currently unbanked.
Consumers Earned and Spent More in October
Consumers’ incomes and expenditures increased by about the same rate in October. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported Thursday (Dec. 1) that personal income increased by 0.7%, disposable personal income (DPI) rose 0.7% and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were up 0.8% during the month. The growth rates for...
Green FinTech TreeCard Raises $23M
Environmentally conscious money app TreeCard is $23 million richer following a Series A funding round. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 30), the British company will use the funding to expand its staff, with the goal of doubling the size of its team. The round was led by Valar Ventures, owned by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Costco Sees Sales Cool From October to November
Costco’s stock fell Thursday (Dec. 1) after the company reported slowing sales between October and November. The bulk discount retailer said sales for the four weeks ending Nov. 27 — including Black Friday — were up 5.7% from last year to $19.2 billion. That’s slower than the 7.7% increase the company recorded in October and the 10.1% increase it saw in September.
Five Below Adds More Items Above $5 Amid Strong Demand
Five Below will test its value proposition and offer more items above the $5 threshold. This, as a the Philadelphia-based discount retailer long favored by teens and tweens reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings Wednesday (Nov. 30), telling analysts and investors that key aspects of its “Triple-Double” strategy — to triple its store count to 3,500 and double its sales and earnings by 2025 — unveiled in March is showing positive results.
Big Lots Plans Small-Town Shift Amid Big-Ticket Slump
Big Lots said it’s shifting away from big-ticket items and toward small-town locations. The strategic change comes as the Ohio-based operator of 1,450 off-priced stores saw its third-quarter comp sales drop 11.7% as inflation and economic concerns continue to crimp low-end consumer spending. “The low-income customers whom we serve...
Build-A-Bear Says Consumers Seek Emotional Connection With Brands
Offering engaging customer experiences is proving to be a profitable business model for Build-A-Bear Workshop. The company achieved record third-quarter earnings results, with revenues up 9.9% year over year during the quarter ended Oct. 29, and raised its annual guidance, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “This is...
2023 Demands Better Cash Flow Management for SMBs
A new PYMNTS survey reveals 12% of SMBs are concerned they won’t survive beyond 2023. The Main Street Health Report shows increasing costs and fluctuating revenues are at the root of their worries, as cash flow challenges already impact roughly 1 in 4 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Inflation, cited by nearly 4 in 10 U.S. SMBs, and late payments, which hindered the growth of half of companies surveyed in the U.K., are the most immediate threats to cash flow.
OneRail Raises $33M to Expand Last-Mile Transportation Platform
Last-mile transportation visibility solution OneRail has raised $33 million in Series B funding. The firm plans to use the capital to develop new data-driven platform capabilities and expand its sales, marketing and solution engineering teams, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. Since its Series A round in 2021,...
BlockFi Sues SBF to Reclaim Robinhood Shares
BlockFi has sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly recover shares in trading firm Robinhood. The suit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, came on the heels of the company’s bankruptcy filing Monday (Nov. 28), a move stemming from a liquidity crisis caused by BlockFi’s exposure to the also-bankrupt FTX.
Uber Recovers, Instacart Slips in Latest Gig Economy App Ranking
Leading contract employment apps are wavering in PYMNTS’ latest Provider Ranking of Gig Economy Apps. Some category leaders regained ground lost last time, while others slipped further. Meanwhile, in the lower ranks of the top 10, some players have pulled way ahead, suggesting that the category leaders may need to watch their backs.
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Very Cautious’ Customers With Newness
Victoria’s Secret is hoping to entice customers with both bargains and innovation as sales drop. Speaking during an earnings call Thursday (Dec. 1), CEO Martin Waters projected a decrease in sales in the fourth quarter, saying the lingerie and beauty products retailer had seen a “very cautious customer” for most of November.
UK Cost-of-Living Crisis Behind Overdraft Usage Surge
Overdraft usage in the U.K. has increased by 7.1% since August 2021. This surge, according to a study of 20,000 ClearScore users who opted to connect their current accounts via open banking, correlates with a 6% rise in essential spend as a proportion of income. Between them, the figures suggest...
