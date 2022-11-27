ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

Patrick Mahomes welcomed his second child with his wife Brittany on Monday. Mahomes now has a son and his name is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple announced the birth of the boy via Instagram, writing “7lbs 8oz 🤍,” in the caption before Mahomes posted the news to his Twitter.
People

Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8 Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver. The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy