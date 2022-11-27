Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'

It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place.

That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.

“We usually get between 800 and 900 people each year,” said Karen Westerlund, regent with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Braddock Trail Chapter, which hosts the festival. “This year we have themed rooms for first responders and the military, Scotland, Williamsburg (Va.) and Queen Elizabeth.”

Three- and four-foot trees are decorated with themes ranging from classic holiday sights to a “Hocus Pocus” tree done up in fall colors with a witch’s hat as a topper.

The 135-year-old mansion is an ideal spot for the festival, as wreaths, garland, lights and decorations set up by chapter members and volunteers complement the building’s Italianate trappings and dark-wood interior.

“People can purchase the trees, and we do have a group of trees we’re raffling,” Westerlund said. “People can also vote for their favorite tree.”

The $6 admission fee and proceeds from tree sales help the chapter as they restore different parts of the mansion.

“We’ve done re-pointing work on one of the outside walls — it costs about $20,000,” Westerlund said. “We need to get the other three sides done, and then hopefully our next big project will be to get an elevator.”

Purchased trees will be available for pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.