UK Looks to Hold Onto Global Finance Center Status
The U.K. will amend its banking rules to help London remain a global finance hub. As Reuters reported Tuesday (Nov. 29), London city minister Andrew Griffith says financial services legislation up for approval in parliament will update financial rule books, make regulators more nimble and cut insurance capital buffers while still keeping standards high.
Tougher eScooter Rules in Paris Highlight Diverging EU Micromobility Approach
Paris micromobility firms have introduced new rules for electric scooters. Following threats from city officials to not renew operating licenses next year due a lack of adequate safety measures in the capital, three eScooter operators — Lime, Dott and Tier — have all announced upgrades to their safety requirements.
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Allegro Slashes Value of Czech Acquisition Despite 25% YoY Growth
Allegro has written down the value of Mall Group and WE|DO by 56%. In a third-quarter (Q3) earnings statement released on Wednesday (Nov. 30), the Polish eCommerce company noted a 2.3 billion zlotych ($510 million) write-down on the value of the Czech online retailer and logistics company it acquired in a 867 million euro ($899 million) takeover earlier this year.
EU Governments Could Ditch Facebook Platform Over Poor Data Handling
The Dutch government will stop using Facebook if private data handling is not improved. In a recent letter to Parliament, State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen said that the personal data of users visiting Dutch government Facebook pages is not adequately processed by Meta to comply with privacy laws. “If the...
ECB Officials Say Bitcoin on the Road to Irrelevance
A European Central Bank blog post says bitcoin is “on the road to irrelevance.”. Two advisors at the European Central Bank, Ulrich Bindseil, a director general, and Jürgen Schaaf, a former ECB vice president, have published a blog arguing that bitcoin is unsuitable as a means of payment or an investment asset.
UK Cost-of-Living Crisis Behind Overdraft Usage Surge
Overdraft usage in the U.K. has increased by 7.1% since August 2021. This surge, according to a study of 20,000 ClearScore users who opted to connect their current accounts via open banking, correlates with a 6% rise in essential spend as a proportion of income. Between them, the figures suggest...
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
BlockFi Sues SBF to Reclaim Robinhood Shares
BlockFi has sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly recover shares in trading firm Robinhood. The suit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, came on the heels of the company’s bankruptcy filing Monday (Nov. 28), a move stemming from a liquidity crisis caused by BlockFi’s exposure to the also-bankrupt FTX.
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
Trade X Opens Kenyan Trading Corridor for Used Cars
B2B cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has opened a Kenyan trading corridor. This addition, which includes a shared bonded warehouse in Mombasa and an office in Nairobi, enables the company to serve automotive dealers in key East African countries, Trade X said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
D2C Subscription Firms Pivot Amid Margin Pressure
Facing ongoing macroeconomic pressure, many direct-to-consumer subscription companies are being forced to adjust. Consumers are tightening their belts, cutting down their subscriptions. According to this month’s edition of the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability and Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, the average number of subscriptions per retail subscriber has dropped to the lowest level since early 2021.
US House Subcommittee Says FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
Ukraine’s Central Bank Details CBDC Project
Ukraine’s central bank is considering a central bank digital currency to let users trade cryptocurrency. According to a Monday (Nov. 28) news release from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the bank has discussed its plans for a digital version of the Ukrainian hryvnia with banks, non-banking financial institutions and representatives of the crypto market.
