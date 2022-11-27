Read full article on original website
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Alameda Bank Accounts Linked FTX to Customers
FTX mingled customer and business funds to access regulated banks, according to a new report. When now-bankrupt FTX couldn’t access regulated banks because the banks were hesitant about dealing with cryptocurrency companies, it reportedly did so through its sister trading firm Alameda Research. Some customers were instructed to send...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Brazil Lawmakers OK Crypto as Payment Method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a bill making cryptocurrency a legal payment method. This week, the country’s legislative body voted on a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country, according to published reports. This legislation comes as crypto advocates in Brazil...
Thales Intros Voice Payment Card for Visually Impaired
Thales has introduced a Voice Payment Card for the visually impaired. First revealed in September, the assistive technology has now been certified by Visa and Mastercard, Thales announced on Thursday (Dec. 1). Setting the stage for Thales’ bank and FinTech clients to start issuing the cards, a press release stated...
NYDFS Proposes Collecting Costs From Licensed Virtual Currency Businesses
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Mangopay to Acquire Polish Anti-Fraud Tech Startup Nethone
Mangopay, a Luxembourg-based FinTech that specializes in payment solutions for platforms and marketplaces, announced it is set to acquire Polish anti-fraud technology firm Nethone for an undisclosed sum. In a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Nov. 29), Mangopay said the deal will further enhance its anti-fraud solutions for...
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
India’s Bankers Unimpressed With Digital Rupee
India’s digital rupee has so far demonstrated little benefit, the nation’s bankers say. In a report from Reuters published Thursday (Dec. 1), seven bankers said that using the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency was very similar to the internet-based banking users were already using happily.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
Court Orders FinTech Block to Provide Emails to CFPB
A federal court has ruled that FinTech Block must provide information to a regulator. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seeking emails to and from Brian Grassadonia — the co-creator of Block’s Cash App payment platform — as part of an investigation into how Block handles customer complaints about fraud and errors, Reuters reported Thursday (Dec. 1).
Grupo Popular, i2c Launch Dominican Digital Banking Platform
Digital payments and banking technology company i2c is partnering with Dominican Republic-based financial group Grupo Popular to expand digital banking services in the country. In a Monday (Nov. 28) press release, i2c announced the partnered platform, Qik Banco Digital Dominicano, as a means to give local consumers access to next-gen...
42% Of Consumers Say They’ll Try Digital Wallets
Move over BNPL; after an arduous slog, the digital wallet is finally making major inroads with consumers. In the study New Payments Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, a PYMNTS and Nuvei collaboration, we surveyed nearly 2,500 U.S. consumers and found that digital wallets are pulling ahead of other digital payment methods in consumers’ willingness to try them out.
B2B Marketplace Full Harvest Buys Management Platform FarmersWeb
The B2B produce market is expanding as eCommerce company Full Harvest announced it’s acquiring FarmersWeb. The acquisition was outlined in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release, stating that the produce marketplace is looking to utilize FarmersWeb’s sales and inventory management software to expand its B2B services. According to...
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked
The digital banking renaissance has laid out a golden opportunity for telecom companies. Although states have largely eased their pandemic restrictions, many habits consumers picked up in the past few years of the pandemic are here to stay, including digital banking. This unprecedented digital shift has brought many new players into a payments industry traditionally dominated by established financial institutions (FIs), such as banks and credit unions.
Why Fraudsters Are Big Fans of Real-Time Payments
Real-time data. Online social networks. Real-time payments. For the fraudsters, it’s all a match made in heaven. As DataVisor CEO Yinglian Xie told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster criminals are proving adept at data sharing in organized ways — and their schemes are proving more lucrative than ever. Once...
DOJ Charges 21 in Cross-Border Crypto Money Laundering Network
Twenty-one people have been charged with using cryptocurrency to launder money stolen through fraud schemes. The individuals were involved with transnational money laundering networks that helped foreign criminal gangs move fraud proceeds stolen from U.S. victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release.
Post-COVID Payments Industry Is Stress-Tested and Ready for Next Challenge
With just over a month left to go until 2023 dawns, Spreedly CEO Justin Benson told PYMNTS that 2022 can be viewed as a year split into halves when it comes to the payments industry. In the first half of the year, there was still an exuberant FinTech environment, riding...
