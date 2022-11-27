Binance was in talks to acquire FTX for less than a single day. It turns out it only took the Binance team two hours to back out of the deal. What To Know: Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and one of the few big players left standing following the collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange considered a takeover of FTX following its downfall, but a quick look at the company's books steered the team away from the deal.

2 HOURS AGO