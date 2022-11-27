ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Binance Exec Says It Only Took 2 Hours To Know FTX Deal Was Dead — 'We Were Between A Rock And A Hard Place'

Binance was in talks to acquire FTX for less than a single day. It turns out it only took the Binance team two hours to back out of the deal. What To Know: Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and one of the few big players left standing following the collapse of FTX. The crypto exchange considered a takeover of FTX following its downfall, but a quick look at the company's books steered the team away from the deal.
Kanye West is no longer buying Parler

Kanye West, known legally as Ye, is no longer buying the conservative social media platform Parler. Ye had originally announced his intent to purchase Parler back in October. He made the move after he had been suspended from both Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic remarks. The artist claimed that, by purchasing Parler, he would protect “conservative opinions.”
Benzinga Jose: Tech Tasty Or Tech Risky? My Take On Tech Stocks

Wishing you all a great first of the month for December 2022. Looking at how November ended, we could be in for an interesting end to the year. The indices pushed up further at the end of trading on Wednesday, bringing November to a strong end. The Nasdaq had the...
