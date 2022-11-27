Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO