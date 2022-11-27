Read full article on original website
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central City
Just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
NOLA.com
Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings
New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Male suffers gunshot wounds following shooting in Seventh Ward
A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.
fox8live.com
Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
houmatimes.com
Shooting Suspect Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
NOLA.com
Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
Authorities to ID second Covington homicide victim during briefing
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston and Covington Police Chief Michael Ferrell will hold a joint media briefing at 1 p.m. today to discuss details about the case.
WDSU
Father Otis Young identified as one of the victims of the Covington double homicide
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has announced the identity of one of the victims in the horrific Covington double homicide. Father Otis Young, 71, and another victim were found dead in a parking lot on Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street with their bodies severely burned beyond recognition.
Woman shot, killed in N.O. parking lot near Canal Street Sunday morning, NOPD
Officers says they responded to the scene inside of a parking lot and found the victim, 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
