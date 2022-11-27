ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says

A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
MARRERO, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings

New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
fox8live.com

Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Shooting Suspect Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred Monday evening. On Monday, November 28, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street & Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near the aforementioned intersection. The subject had been transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, where he remains in stable condition.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Dog stolen during residential burglary near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was stolen during a residential burglary Monday in New Orleans East. The dog named Kash went missing Monday from its home in the 12000 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road, which is near Bullard Avenue (map). The residence had been burglarized and authorities said they believe the dog was taken during the crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA

