ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Von Miller Predicts This Team Will Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller believes he’s on the verge of a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. After months of rumors and updates on Beckham’s health, the star wide receiver finally will go through with his free agency tour this week. Beckham reportedly is set to meet with three teams in the playoff picture entering Week 13: the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out For Bills Matchup

There were no surprises on the New England Patriots’ final injury report of Week 13. Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) both will not play Thursday night after not practicing this week. Harris, who’s started seven of the eight games he’s played this season,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
NESN

Marcus Smart Razzes Blake Griffin After Surprise Alley-Oop

Long gone are the days of Blake Griffin consistently attacking the rim with force and throwing down thunderous dunks. However, the six-time NBA All-Star did show a bit of his vintage form Monday night at TD Garden. Griffin was among the Celtics reserves who rose to the occasion in Boston’s...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again

It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
NESN

Tom Brady Back To Patriots? NFL Insider Confidently Floats Theory

Grab a coffee, clear your morning schedule and get comfortable, Patriots fans, because you’re about to start your day with speculation about Tom Brady possibly returning to New England. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to the Patriots, published a story Wednesday morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
NESN

Ravens’ John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Profane Tweet

The Lamar Jackson who tweeted after the Ravens’ upset loss Sunday isn’t the Lamar Jackson who John Harbaugh knows and admires. Jackson caught a bit of heat for the way he responded to a Twitter user following Baltimore’s surprising road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a since-deleted tweet, the superstar quarterback used a vulgar and insensitive phrase as he responded to a critic who argued Jackson doesn’t deserve the reported contract he’s looking for.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

How This Patriots Legend Feels About Tom Brady Reunion Speculation

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday morning suggested Tom Brady could reunite with Bill Belichick and the Patriots next offseason. Howe seemingly was engaging in speculation rather than reporting about an in-the-works reunion involving Brady and New England. Still, the NFL insider, who has deep ties to the Patriots, made a compelling case that if nothing else is worth thinking about as New England’s offense continues to struggle in Year 2 of the Mac Jones era.
NESN

Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

The Spread Sharp Report: Public Backing Josh Allen Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might have home-field advantage for “Thursday Night Football,” but the betting public isn’t willing to back New England against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Thursday afternoon the Bills were responsible for 85% of moneyline bets and 83%...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NFL Week 13 Picks: Time For Real Super Bowl Contenders To Emerge?

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and the stretch run in the NFL is here with the arrival of Week 13. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are more than ready for this week’s slate of games, a schedule that features some highly intriguing matchups across the league. In addition to their weekly against-the-spread picks for each and every game, Mike and Ricky highlighted some of their favorite bets on the Week 13 episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, which you can hear below.
TENNESSEE STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy