Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
Zacks.com
5 Best Leveraged ETFs of November
Wall Street registered first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, driven by signs of cooling consumer prices and hopes for a less hawkish Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index climbed 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.4%. This has resulted in...
Zacks.com
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
Zacks.com
3 Real Estate Operations Stocks Poised to Escape Industry Woes
The Zacks Real Estate Operations industry constituents’ performances are likely to be affected by rising interest rates, inflationary pressure and a choppy geopolitical environment. In the debt markets, there is an increase in underwriting requirements. The combination of less available and more expensive debt is affecting transaction activities. Higher interest rates are making clients adopt a cautious approach too. As a result, investors’ desire for a greater price discovery is causing a delay in the closing timeline for transactions. Further, adverse foreign currency movements are limiting cross-border capital flows.
Zacks.com
Dow Jones Enters New Bulls Market: ETFs to Play
DIA - Free Report) , iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (. IYY - Free Report) , Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (. Fed’s dovish comments and signs of cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes that the central bank will become less aggressive on interest-rates hikes. In the latest speech, Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that rate hikes could slow as soon as next month. This has renewed investors’ interest in riskier assets. Traders expect the Fed to increase rates by 50 bps in December, with the rates peaking in June 2023.
Zacks.com
Markets Look to Pare Yearly Losses in December: Stocks to Watch
Markets surged on Wednesday following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a market-moving speech delivered at the Brookings Institution. Regardless of Powell’s intent, the market interpreted the speech as dovish, as he set the stage for a 50-basis point hike later this month. Price action surged in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m., which coincided the timing of Powell’s speech.
Zacks.com
4 Water Utility Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
Water utilities work day in and day out to ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean potable water and reliable sewer services to millions of customers in the United States, which are essential for healthy and hygienic living. The aging of pipelines is concerning, but water utilities continue with their upgrade...
Zacks.com
5 Soaps & Cleaning Materials Stocks Showing Potential Amid Hardships
Players in the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry have been witnessing headwinds from higher manufacturing and logistic costs, increased commodity costs, and lower volume. The ongoing supply-chain constraints have been pinching the margins of industry players due to higher freight and input costs. Also, elevated advertising and sales promotion spending is expected to dent margins in the near term. Some of the players have been undertaking cost-curtailment actions to support margins, while coming up with the latest products and improved marketing efforts.
Zacks.com
SHEL to Review $30B UK Investments Due to the Windfall Tax
SHEL - Free Report) will be re-evaluating its plan to spend as much as $30 billion (£25 billion) on U.K. operations over the next decade after the government decided to augment the windfall tax on oil and gas producers. Earlier in 2022, the oil supermajor revealed its intent to...
Zacks.com
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for December After a Solid November
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing a strong recovery since mid-October after a sharp decline since the beginning of this year. In November, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 5.3%, 4.6% and 3.3%, respectively. The slowing inflation rate bolstered investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: JinkoSolar (JKS)
JKS - Free Report) is one of the largest solar panel manufacturers on the planet and it stands to benefit from the massive expansion of renewable and alternative energy in the U.S. and beyond. The solar giant’s earnings outlook for next year has soared since its Q3 release in late October.
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Industrial Products Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IJR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $69.55 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Rated Efficient Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Returns
The efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Energy & Environment — EPA updates fuel blend proposal
The EPA issues new proposed biofuel blending rules, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will increase cooperation on investigations, and the U.N. calls for twice the funds toward biodiversity. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
Larry Kudlow: 'More welfare without work' is the 'radical Democratic battle cry'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow rips Congress's plan to pass the omnibus spending bill in the lame-duck session and warns of the effect it would have on the economy on 'Kudlow.'
Zacks.com
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Zacks.com
Buy Oracle (ORCL) Stock as Tech Stocks Rebound?
ORCL - Free Report) is a tech name worth considering, with the cloud computing firm still 22% off its highs despite a nice rally off its September lows. The Nasdaq has not been able to hold onto gains after recent rallies but as we can see from the nearby chart Oracle is still up nicely in recent months to outperform the S&P 500 and the tech index.
Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse
The collapse of the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange has sparked renewed calls for regulation of the industry, and it appears that bipartisan support for such regulations exists in the U.S. Senate.
Comments / 0