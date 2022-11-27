ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing 19 year old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Investigation underway after woman's body found next to I-95 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a woman's body found early Thursday next to a car along the side of Interstate 95, authorities said.The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.Officials did not immediately say how the woman died.Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after the lengthy closure.A Broward deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.The unidentified deputy was not hurt, according to a written statement Officials said the crash is under investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing boy with autism found in Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body found in a Riviera Beach community belonged to Tahfin Chowdhury, a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared on Sunday. Riviera Beach police confirmed Tahfin drowned in a body of water in the Turtle Cay community where the boy and his family lived. An alert had been issued after Tahfin disappeared around 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

3 teenagers arrested after incidents of racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Broward County

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection with several incidents of racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Weston. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District worked with the BSO’s Threat Management Unit to track down the 16-year-old boys, who all live in the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy