Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cw34.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
NBC Miami
Teacher Dies After Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
The preschool teacher who was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend has died from her injuries, her family said Wednesday. Ana "Ani" Estevez worked at a preschool in Broward while attending college at Florida Atlantic University, majoring in early childhood development with the goal of becoming a teacher for students with special needs.
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
cw34.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
cw34.com
Police: Girl shot by AR-15 while off-duty deputy was cleaning weapon under the influence
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A jailhouse deputy is behind bars and a child is in the hospital after a lesson went wrong. Port St. Lucie Police said that on Nov. 23, 35-year-old Daniel Weber decided to show his son how to clean his AR-15 rifle. Weber told...
Investigation underway after woman's body found next to I-95 in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a woman's body found early Thursday next to a car along the side of Interstate 95, authorities said.The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.Officials did not immediately say how the woman died.Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after the lengthy closure.A Broward deputy who was responding to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.The unidentified deputy was not hurt, according to a written statement Officials said the crash is under investigation.
Shooting at Wellington home sends victim to hospital
One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Body of missing boy with autism found in Turtle Cay in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The body found in a Riviera Beach community belonged to Tahfin Chowdhury, a 10-year-old boy with autism who disappeared on Sunday. Riviera Beach police confirmed Tahfin drowned in a body of water in the Turtle Cay community where the boy and his family lived. An alert had been issued after Tahfin disappeared around 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
cw34.com
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
cw34.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
cw34.com
Detective work leads to arrest for murder after shooting victim's body found on sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Condoms, clothes, beer, a car, and a .380 caliber handgun all played roles in the arrest of a man for murder, the day after he was released on bail on other charges. The victim’s body was found early last Friday morning on Drexel...
cw34.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
wflx.com
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
wflx.com
Check-washing thieves attempt to steal $27K from West Palm Beach doctor
There have been recent reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes at a Wellington business plaza and in Port St. Lucie. Now, a business plaza in West Palm Beach was hit. The latest victim is a West Palm Beach doctor who said the thieves changed his checks and tried to steal $27,000.
cw34.com
3 teenagers arrested after incidents of racist, anti-Semitic graffiti in Broward County
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Three teenagers are under arrest in connection with several incidents of racist and anti-Semitic messages spray-painted in Weston. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District worked with the BSO’s Threat Management Unit to track down the 16-year-old boys, who all live in the city.
Comments / 0