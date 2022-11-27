Read full article on original website
Linda Godfrey, who launched ‘Beast of Bray Road’ legend, has died at age 71
Editor’s note: The following story has been reprinted, with permission, from the online news site: Walworthcountycommunitynews.com. Linda Godfrey, the author who gained fame after first writing about the legend of the Beast of Bray Road in 1991 in Walworth County’s weekly newspaper has died at the age of 71.
LaVern Wesley ‘Vern’ Stoker
LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
Whitewater: Holiday parade to be held Friday
The Generac-sponsored Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2, in Whitewater, according to information supplied by event organizer Downtown Whitewater, Inc. Downtown Whitewater, Inc., is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization formed to promote the city’s history and traditions, according to its website. The parade is scheduled to begin at...
St. Joseph School Middle School First Trimester Honor Roll announced
St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its middle school students who have earned 2022-23 first trimester honor roll recognition. First trimester honor roll accolades can be earned within three categories: Highest Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA (Grade Point Average) of 4.0 and above; High Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.99 to 3.5, and Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.49 to 3.0.
Whitewater: School board seats held by Judd, Coburn, Ryan due for reelection in April
According to information released by the Whitewater Unified School District, board of education incumbents whose seats will come due for reelection in April include Casey Judd, Thayer Coburn and Steven Ryan. Candidates serve at large and are elected to a three-year term. The district is governed by a seven-member board.
Durkee sentenced to life in prison
Elizabeth Durkee, A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson resident, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after being found guilty on charges of 1st degree intentional homicide and arson of a building without the owner’s consent. Charges stem from crimes that took place in June of 2021 at 415 Foster St.,...
Fort’s Open House and Holiday Market set for this weekend
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Open House and Holiday Market will be held this weekend. Activities are scheduled over the course of the two-day event, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3. Activities will include a “Santa Bike Ride,” and a “Food Cart...
