St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its middle school students who have earned 2022-23 first trimester honor roll recognition. First trimester honor roll accolades can be earned within three categories: Highest Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA (Grade Point Average) of 4.0 and above; High Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.99 to 3.5, and Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.49 to 3.0.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO