ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

LaVern Wesley ‘Vern’ Stoker

LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
JEFFERSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Holiday parade to be held Friday

The Generac-sponsored Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2, in Whitewater, according to information supplied by event organizer Downtown Whitewater, Inc. Downtown Whitewater, Inc., is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization formed to promote the city’s history and traditions, according to its website. The parade is scheduled to begin at...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

St. Joseph School Middle School First Trimester Honor Roll announced

St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its middle school students who have earned 2022-23 first trimester honor roll recognition. First trimester honor roll accolades can be earned within three categories: Highest Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA (Grade Point Average) of 4.0 and above; High Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.99 to 3.5, and Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.49 to 3.0.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Durkee sentenced to life in prison

Elizabeth Durkee, A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson resident, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after being found guilty on charges of 1st degree intentional homicide and arson of a building without the owner’s consent. Charges stem from crimes that took place in June of 2021 at 415 Foster St.,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort’s Open House and Holiday Market set for this weekend

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that its annual Open House and Holiday Market will be held this weekend. Activities are scheduled over the course of the two-day event, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday Dec. 3. Activities will include a “Santa Bike Ride,” and a “Food Cart...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy