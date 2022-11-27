ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police seek public’s help in 2020 murder investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to a murder in the Elm City in 2020. During the course of the investigation, police located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information regarding the incident. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”

#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT

