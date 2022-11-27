Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
Journal Inquirer
Carjacking Suspects Arrested in East Hartford — Nov. 30, 2022
Hoping to hold your title of "best gift giver" this year?. Whether you’re looking to gain speed out on the track, stroll around a historic maritime museum, or take in the magic of a holiday performance, this list has something for everyone!
Eyewitness News
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
New Haven police seek public’s help in 2020 murder investigation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to a murder in the Elm City in 2020. During the course of the investigation, police located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information regarding the incident. Police […]
Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Eyewitness News
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
Eyewitness News
Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
Greenwich Man Robbed Of Electronics During A Distraction-Type Larceny, Police Say
Police are investigating a distraction-type larceny in which a handgun was displayed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 12:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 25. According to Greenwich Police, the victim, employed locally, purchased electronics from a downtown business. The victim was followed back to his place...
Target Shoplifter Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Valley Stream, Police Say
A suspected shoplifter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store. Nassau County Police responded to the store, located in Valley Stream on West Sunrise Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Police determined that 30-year-old Sapphire Townes, of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”
#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Recognize these tattoos? They belong to the Naugatuck man accused of killing 1-year-old
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The FBI of New Haven revealed more descriptive details of a man still on the loose after killing his 11-month daughter earlier this month. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering 11-month-old Camilla on Nov. 18 and has since been wanted by law enforcement. He has at...
1 Shot, 1 Pistol-Whipped Outside Bridgeport Nightclub, Police Say
A woman was shot and a man was pistol-whipped outside a Fairfield County nightclub known for calls for police service. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 outside Club Azul located on Federal Street. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, officers were...
Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
Comments / 0