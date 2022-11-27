Read full article on original website
Biden welcomes Macron to White House for state dinner
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday, with the two reaffirming their nations’ longstanding and strong alliance and discussing Ukraine and the economy. Macron was to be the guest of honor among about 400 at the White House’s first...
Ex-Oath Keeper calls conviction of group’s leader ‘necessary’
(NewsNation) — A former member of the Oath Keepers called the decision by a jury Tuesday to convict the founder of the group with sedition crimes “necessary” and warned about the potential for future violence in the next two years. Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious...
McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles”...
House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer...
Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’
President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy. Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate...
Democrats face busy lame duck session ahead of split party control
Washington (Nexstar) – The lame duck session of Congress — the period of time after an election and before the new Congress begins — is when not much typically gets done. However, Democrats are trying to get as much legislation passed as possible before they lose the majority in the House and control of Congress is divided.
Respect for Marriage Act faces Senate vote amid religious protection fears
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A bill to protect same-sex and inter-racial marriages is one step closer to passage after hitting some bumps in the road amid concerns about religious protections. The bill cleared one hurdle on Monday but faces more votes on Tuesday. In early November, senators reached a bipartisan...
Biden says he never intended to exclude France in climate policies
President Biden on Thursday said he never intended to exclude France and other European allies from the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, following France’s grievances that subsidies could hurt European companies. “There’s tweaks that we can make that fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate,”...
What is the white paper revolution?
Chinese protesters have turned to a uniquely plain everyday object in their demonstrations against the strict “zero COVID” strategy — a blank sheet of paper. As mass demonstrations first erupted in major cities across China last weekend, protesters could be seen holding up the blank sheets of white paper, leading some to dub the protests the “white paper revolution” or the “A4 revolution” for the size of the standard sheet.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week. “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job...
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries selected as new House Democrat lead for next Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from her role as leader of the Democrats, conversations started right away with who would take her spot. But it’s now official. “It’s an honor to stand before you today as the incoming Democratic leader,”...
Cotton blocking quick passage of 9/11 victims bill over Beirut concerns
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is blocking the Senate from voting on a bill aimed at providing close to $3 billion to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, calling for victims of the 1983 bombings of the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, to share in the compensation. The...
Devastating rail shutdown narrowly averted through congressional vote
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A potentially devastating economic shutdown was narrowly averted on Thursday. Congress voted to force rail companies and unions to agree to a new labor contract, ending the threat of a rail worker strike. After it pushed through the House on Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
(NewsNation) — Conditions at the Mordovia penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to have been called “hellish” and “slavery-like” by those who have served time there, a report from The Daily Mail says. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 after customs agents said...
House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
The House passed a bill on Wednesday to avert a railway strike, taking the first major step in avoiding a walkout of workers that would have drastic effects on the U.S. economy as it heads into the holiday season. The chamber passed the resolution in a 290-137 vote, sending it...
DHS warns of heightened threats ahead of holidays
(NewsNation) — The Department of Homeland Security is warning of rising threats in the coming months. A report from DHS referred to a heightened threat environment, with risks of domestic terror attacks committed by lone-wolf actors or groups motivated by personal grievances and violent ideologies. The report, which comes...
Why Mark Zandi says the US economy will narrowly avoid a recession
Inflation is cooling. Consumers are still spending. And hiring is slowing — but not collapsing. That's why Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is increasingly confident that the American economy will — narrowly — escape a recession.
