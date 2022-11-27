Read full article on original website
Portugal to 'present evidence' to FIFA that Cristiano Ronaldo scored vs Uruguay
Portugal are set to make a case to FIFA that Bruno Fernandes' first goal in their 2-0 World Cup win against Uruguay should instead be awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Player ratings as goalless draw sends Red Devils out
Player ratings from Croatia's goalless draw with Belgium at the World Cup.
Costa Rica 2-4 Germany: Player ratings as Hansi Flick's side exit the World Cup
Match report & player ratings from Costa Rica 2-4 Germany at the World Cup.
Hansi Flick responds to pressure to resign after Germany's World Cup elimination
Hansi Flick responds to calls for him to resign as Germany manager after their World Cup exit.
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Player ratings as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
Player ratings from the World Cup clash between Australia and Denmark.
Bayern Munich confirm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich have made a final decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Twitter reacts as Germany crash out of World Cup
Twitter reacts as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup.
How can Spain qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain have their destiny in their own hands as they seek to get into the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The longest penalty shootouts in World Cup history
The 2022 World Cup knockouts will soon begin which means more penalty shootout drama is surely afoot. Here's a recollection of the two longest shootouts in World Cup history.
World Cup Group H: What do Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify?
What Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea need to qualify from Group H at the 2022 World Cup.
Cameroon predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup
Predicting how Cameroon will line up for their decisive Group G encounter against Brazil.
Senegal: Things to know about England's World Cup last 16 opponents
Interesting facts about Senegal ahead of their World Cup clash with England.
Tunisia 1-0 France: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage knocked out of World Cup despite shock win
Player ratings from Tunisia 1-0 France at the World Cup.
France predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Poland.
Takehiro Tomiyasu could have joined Barcelona
Takehiro Tomiyasu was on Barcelona's radar years before signing for Arsenal.
Australia finish second in Group D; Denmark & Tunisia eliminated
Australia beat Denmark 1-o to qualify as Group D
Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina reaching World Cup knockouts
Lionel Messi speaks after Argentina qualify for World Cup last 16 by beating Poland.
Alessandro Del Piero releases statement amid Juventus return rumours
Alessandro Del Piero releases statement amid Juventus return rumours.
Uruguay manager fires back at Joan Laporta over Ronald Araujo concerns
Uruguay manager Diego Alonso has dismissed Joan Laporta's concerns over Ronald Araujo's injury.
