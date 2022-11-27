Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bodycam footage of Superdome officer-involved shooting released by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than two weeks after a man was shot by an officer outside the Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Police Department has released video of the moments leading up to and following the shooting. On Tuesday, November 15, the NOPD says officers responded to the...
Police called to fatal shooting in North Baton Rouge; female victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reportedly fatal shooting off Evangeline Street and Scenic Highway Thursday (December 1) afternoon. According to BRPD, it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported within the 2400...
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI after crashing truck into ditch
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Central Police Department and Louisiana State Police trooper were called to an accident involving a 2017 Dodge Ram on Tuesday, November 29. The Ram was found to be in a ditch at a location on Core Ln. The driver of...
LIVE: Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
Suspect accused of thefts on LSU’s campus wanted by detectives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU’s campus is sought by detectives. Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of making an identification. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
Accused carjacker wanted by Gonzales police
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of an October carjacking at a shopping center. The Gonzales Police Department said 18-year-old James D. Earl allegedly carjacked a vehicle at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Anyone with information is urged to contact police...
Baton Rouge Police Department encourages community to end 2022 in a spirit of generosity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As 2022 nears its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is encouraging everyone in the community to end the year in a spirit of generosity. The police department says there are multiple ways to give back this holiday season. For one, BRPD’s Christmas...
Zachary court employee arrested for allegedly leaking police information
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department assisted Louisiana State Police in an arrest of a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon for leaking classified police information. LSP says during an investigation, they allegedly found a Zachary City Court employee exceeding her authority and searched for arrest warrant affidavits...
Baton Rouge man accused of choking former dating partner arrested on attempted murder charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday, November 29 and accused of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend. According to an affidavit completed by a detective with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the woman he allegedly attacked is also the mother of their infant child.
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run on Airline Hwy. seeks answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run that happened this past summer. Capital Region Crime Stoppers stated that Javon Serf, 30, was hit in the 6900 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Cause of morning house fire in Baton Rouge under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning Glenhaven Drive house fire is under investigation by the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries as no one was living in the house at the time, however, there were people in the process of moving in.
Missing 9-year-old girl found with the help of search dogs and drones in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl overnight. ZPD let the public know about the missing girl around 3 a.m. and she was found within an hour. It all started around 11 p.m. when ZPD was notified...
Leaders break down plan to combat gun violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Local, state, and federal leaders are introducing yet another plan to combat gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish in a press conference Wednesday. This is another step in their ongoing mission, to fight violent crimes in the area. Repeat offenders and juveniles are...
Man convicted of Iberville Parish double-homicide sentenced to life in prison
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years after the deaths of 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor and 28-year-old Daraius Evans, the man accused of taking their lives has been sentenced. According to Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, 23-year-old Jaylon Brown appeared in court for a Wednesday, November 30 sentencing where...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
