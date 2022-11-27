ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

brproud.com

Police called to fatal shooting in North Baton Rouge; female victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to the scene of a reportedly fatal shooting off Evangeline Street and Scenic Highway Thursday (December 1) afternoon. According to BRPD, it was around 3 p.m. when the incident was reported within the 2400...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
LULING, LA
brproud.com

LIVE: Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused carjacker wanted by Gonzales police

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of an October carjacking at a shopping center. The Gonzales Police Department said 18-year-old James D. Earl allegedly carjacked a vehicle at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Anyone with information is urged to contact police...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Zachary court employee arrested for allegedly leaking police information

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department assisted Louisiana State Police in an arrest of a 37-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon for leaking classified police information. LSP says during an investigation, they allegedly found a Zachary City Court employee exceeding her authority and searched for arrest warrant affidavits...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Cause of morning house fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning Glenhaven Drive house fire is under investigation by the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire department said there were no injuries as no one was living in the house at the time, however, there were people in the process of moving in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Leaders break down plan to combat gun violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Local, state, and federal leaders are introducing yet another plan to combat gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish in a press conference Wednesday. This is another step in their ongoing mission, to fight violent crimes in the area. Repeat offenders and juveniles are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

