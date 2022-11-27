Read full article on original website
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
Marchiol made the most of his opportunity in Stillwater
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nicco Marchiol was the most highly-anticipated member of WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what the top quarterback in the state of Arizona could do since he first announced his commitment. They didn’t have to wait too...
Mountaineers bounce back in win over NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Highlighted by a 20-point game from fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated NC Central, 89-58, in bounce-back fashion on Wednesday evening, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia’s (5-1) offense put together an impressive performance in the...
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
Brown to remain head coach of WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will remain the head coach of WVU football, according to a statement from the university’s interim director of athletics. Following the announcement that Wren Baker has been named director of athletics at WVU, Rob Alsop issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon, confirming that Brown will be retained as the head coach of the Mountaineers:
West Virginia University Lied To You
Morgantown, West Virginia – When West Virginia University forced Shane Lyons to retire, university president Gordon Gee said that a new athletic director would be hired soon and it would be the responsibility of the AD to evaluate whether Neal Brown would return in 2023 or not. “We are...
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
WVU indoor track and field schedule announced
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
WVU hoops tickets for Big 12 games and SEC/Big 12 Challenge on sale Thursday
Tickets for West Virginia University men’s basketball Big 12 home games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the WVU Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. through the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. MAC members and season ticket...
Morgantown grad Marshall named MAC All-Conference
CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
Source: WVU to name Wren Baker new athletic director
West Virginia has hired Wren Baker to be its 12th athletic director, a source told EerSports Wednesday. Baker had been in the same position at North Texas since July 2016. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired Nov. 14. An announcement is expected this afternoon, though a press conference will...
BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director
About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North...
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Girls Basketball Roundup: Indy tops Richwood
Harmony Mills poured in 20 points to lead Independence past Richwood 42-25 Wednesday night in Coal City. Makaila Bolen added seven points who pulled away in the final quarter. Savannah Moose led the Lumberjacks with eight points, while Addison Dudley scored six and Lilly Bragg added five. Independence (1-0) travels...
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
