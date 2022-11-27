Read full article on original website
Joseph Dewain Goldsmith
WESTON- Joseph Dewain Goldsmith, 37, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his current home in Charleston, WV. He was born in Weston, WV on January 15, 1985 to Evelyn (Stein) Krysz and the late Timothy Goldsmith and lovingly adopted early in life by his grandparents, Thomas Dewain and Wanda Lou (Sims) Goldsmith, who preceded him in death.
WinterFest practice
The Shamrocks Show Choir of Notre Dame High and Middle schools practiced in sunny but frigid conditions for their role in Clarksburg's WinterFest. The Shamrocks will perform in conjunction with the lighting of the tree next to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and in front of the Waldomore. The Shamrocks are directed by Pippa McGinley, a teacher at the schools.
Equitrans Midstream
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. …
GRMC plans reception to honor Cindy's Fund
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will host a reception in the hospital lobby at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to honor Cindy’s Fund. The organization has reached an amount of $1 million paid out in cancer expenses for Garrett County residents with cancer. The public is invited...
Streets to close Monday for Christmas parade in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Monday for the annual Christmas Parade. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will start at the intersection of North High St. and Willey Street, span the length of High Street, and disperse via Foundry Street.
Practice makes perfect: Preparations underway for Clarksburg, West Virginia's WinterFest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shamrocks Show Choir of Notre Dame High and Middle schools practiced in sunny but frigid conditions for their role in Clarksburg's WinterFest. The Shamrocks will perform in conjunction with the lighting of the tree next to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and in front...
Equitrans Midstream Foundation donates $25,000 to campaign for Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. has received a $25,000 donation from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation to support nonprofits in North Central West Virginia. The Equitrans Midstream Foundation IMPACT Fund is an endowment managed by YCF. The annual earnings from the...
WV News expands footprint in North Central West Virginia with purchases of newspapers in Buckhannon and Grafton
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
Clarksburg, West Virginia VA Medical Center to hold informational Town Hall on PACT Act
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be holding a Town Hall event to give local veterans, and their families and caregivers, information about the PACT Act. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the VFW Post 573, located...
Bittinger News
The Accident-Friendsville Lutheran Parish has a Well of Hope beside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident, and everyone is invited to leave prayer requests. A special mailbox has been placed at this well to receive letters to Santa, and children of all ages are welcome to leave their letters here.
Weston, West Virginia, man enters pleas to fleeing with reckless indifference & 2 misdemeanors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 25-year-old Weston man pleaded guilty Thursday in Harrison County to felony fleeing with reckless indifference as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint and domestic battery. Jason Chandler Maxson entered his pleas in a case in which he had been charged with kidnapping...
Clarksburg, West Virginia man enters pleas to 2 felony charges & misdemeanor count
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man on Thursday pleaded guilty to two felony charges and a misdemeanor. Christopher Todd Timmins entered pleas to felony attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust in one case, according to Harrison Assistant Prosecutor Brad Pustolski, of the Office of Prosecutor Rachel Romano.
30-year-old Clarksburg, West Virginia, man gets 3-9 for 3 counts of felony driving revoked for DUi
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced to 3-9 years in prison Thursday for three counts of felony third-offense driving on a licenses revoked for DUI. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish also fined Timmothy Walter Gladysz a total of $9,000, and ordered the defendant...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Christmas Toy Shop exceeds fundraising goal ahead of Saturday event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This Saturday, over 1,000 Marion County children will have their Christmas wishes granted thanks to the annual Christmas Toy Shop, which has raised more money in 2022 and registered more participants than ever before. Butch Tennant, the event's fundraiser, said Thursday that the toy...
Fairmont State University President: University has succeeded through year of transitions
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout 2022, Fairmont State University saw a new interim president take over, numerous discussion with Pierpont Community and Technical College over the schools' separation agreements and more, and while in many ways it was a year of transitions, interim president Dr. Dianna Phillips said the university has continued to excel.
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground
Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
WVU - Wren Baker Term Sheet
Play Hard, Live Clean challenges youth to be active
OAKLAND — The Play Hard, Live Clean (PHLC) healthy lifestyle campaign, conducted jointly by the Garrett County Health Department and the Garrett County Public Schools, is designed to encourage youth to make good choices by recognizing and rewarding them for certain positive lifestyle accomplishments from kindergarten through graduation. Students...
GCPS to begin next phase of possible school/facility considerations
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin the next phase of possible considerations regarding the current and future footprint of the school system. This includes a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools, as well as two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation on the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School in accordance with GCPS Board policy FCB.
