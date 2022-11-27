ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Joseph Dewain Goldsmith

WESTON- Joseph Dewain Goldsmith, 37, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his current home in Charleston, WV. He was born in Weston, WV on January 15, 1985 to Evelyn (Stein) Krysz and the late Timothy Goldsmith and lovingly adopted early in life by his grandparents, Thomas Dewain and Wanda Lou (Sims) Goldsmith, who preceded him in death.
WESTON, WV
WinterFest practice

The Shamrocks Show Choir of Notre Dame High and Middle schools practiced in sunny but frigid conditions for their role in Clarksburg's WinterFest. The Shamrocks will perform in conjunction with the lighting of the tree next to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and in front of the Waldomore. The Shamrocks are directed by Pippa McGinley, a teacher at the schools.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Equitrans Midstream

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. …
MORGANTOWN, WV
GRMC plans reception to honor Cindy's Fund

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center will host a reception in the hospital lobby at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to honor Cindy’s Fund. The organization has reached an amount of $1 million paid out in cancer expenses for Garrett County residents with cancer. The public is invited...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Streets to close Monday for Christmas parade in Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Monday for the annual Christmas Parade. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will start at the intersection of North High St. and Willey Street, span the length of High Street, and disperse via Foundry Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Equitrans Midstream Foundation donates $25,000 to campaign for Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. has received a $25,000 donation from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation to support nonprofits in North Central West Virginia. The Equitrans Midstream Foundation IMPACT Fund is an endowment managed by YCF. The annual earnings from the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
MWHC elects Carbone to Board of Directors

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Women’s Heritage Center (MWHC), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and preserving the stories of Maryland women, has elected Swanton resident Judy A. Carbone to its board of directors. “Judy has been a visible and passionate advocate for women and girls in Western Maryland,”...
MARYLAND STATE
Bittinger News

The Accident-Friendsville Lutheran Parish has a Well of Hope beside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street in Accident, and everyone is invited to leave prayer requests. A special mailbox has been placed at this well to receive letters to Santa, and children of all ages are welcome to leave their letters here.
ACCIDENT, MD
Clarksburg, West Virginia man enters pleas to 2 felony charges & misdemeanor count

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man on Thursday pleaded guilty to two felony charges and a misdemeanor. Christopher Todd Timmins entered pleas to felony attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust in one case, according to Harrison Assistant Prosecutor Brad Pustolski, of the Office of Prosecutor Rachel Romano.
CLARKSBURG, WV
West Virginia’s Mo Wague quickly covering ground

Morehead State guard Mark Freeman comes off a screen and gets the ball on the wing against West Virginia’s man-to-man defense. He sees that the Mountaineers have switched off defensively, so he’s now faced not with a guard but with one of West Virginia’s tall forwards some 20 feet from the basket. Keying off that matchup, he put the ball on the floor and makes a move, one that would usually free him up, but no space materializes. He tries again, bouncing the ball and trying first right, then back left. Still nothing. Jab step, step back, spin. Nope.
MOREHEAD, KY
WVU - Wren Baker Term Sheet

Play Hard, Live Clean challenges youth to be active

OAKLAND — The Play Hard, Live Clean (PHLC) healthy lifestyle campaign, conducted jointly by the Garrett County Health Department and the Garrett County Public Schools, is designed to encourage youth to make good choices by recognizing and rewarding them for certain positive lifestyle accomplishments from kindergarten through graduation. Students...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
GCPS to begin next phase of possible school/facility considerations

OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is set to begin the next phase of possible considerations regarding the current and future footprint of the school system. This includes a facility utilization and grade-band alignment study of the northern district schools, as well as two separate advisory groups to examine and make a recommendation on the future of Swan Meadow School and Route 40 Elementary School in accordance with GCPS Board policy FCB.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

