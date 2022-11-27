Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Star Reveals “John Cena’s Guys” Included Two Current AEW Stars
EC3 originally joined WWE in 2009, appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT. At the time WWE’s third brand was still presented as a reality TV show, while John Cena took an interest in the young black and gold brand during this period. Cena’s interest in NXT famously...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Potentially Heading For WrestleMania Showdown With Former Champion
Bianca Belair has held the Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Their rivalry had begun at SummerSlam in 2021, and continued until the summer spectacular in 2022. During this period, Belair has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and a huge favourite. Meanwhile,...
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Likely Wrestled On This Week’s WWE RAW Through Injury
Jey Uso is one-half of the Undisputed World Tag Team Champions in WWE and remains one of the mainstays of WWE television. Jey was not at a one hundred percent during The Usos’ title defense against The Brawling Brutes at the Crown Jewel. In fact, Uso also worked Survivor Series with a damaged hand. He also ended up working RAW this week with a broken hand.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Referee Recalls Shawn Michaels Refusing To Drop IC Title
The role of a referee is often overlooked by many wrestling fans, but it is crucial, as they are the all-important link between backstage personnel and the talent in the ring. Despite that, on his latest "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official admitted that sometimes when he was told to tell talent messages he would, "mimic something" rather than just telling them.
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
