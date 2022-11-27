ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Bloq

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

I think we've found our favourite PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday

Have you ever considered upgrading your PS5 console's storage? As Black Friday quickly approaches, now is the perfect time as we see plenty of internal SSDs going on sale. The best deal we're seeing so far is from Best Buy, where the SeaGate Firecuda 1TB internal SSD in now only $249.99 $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110.
Creative Bloq

Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable

Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
Creative Bloq

Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more

From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every Black Friday iPad deal in one place. Hi there, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPads, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th-generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
Creative Bloq

Mega Samsung Frame TV deal will be tough to beat this Black Friday

It's one of the best QLED TVs out there, and there's up to $900 off in pre-Black Friday rush. We've been big fans of the 'Art TV', Samsung's Frame TV, for a while, and right now there's a bevy of great price reductions on offer on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the pick is the Best Buy deal that slices $500 off the 2022, 55-inch model, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab).
Creative Bloq

We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon

We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
Creative Bloq

Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver

The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.
Creative Bloq

Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more

Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
Creative Bloq

$900 off Sony Bravia TV beats last year's best Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday may be next weekend, but we're already seeing record-breaking deals on TVs that are just as good – if not better – than the deals we saw at last year's retail event. The latest TV deal to catch our eye is the absolutely massive saving of $900 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia TV over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from the list value of $1,899.99 to just $999.99.
Creative Bloq

That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279

Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
Creative Bloq

PS5 DualSense price plummets in early Black Friday deal

With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.
Creative Bloq

The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday

We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy