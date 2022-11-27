Read full article on original website
I think we've found our favourite PS5 SSD deal this Black Friday
Have you ever considered upgrading your PS5 console's storage? As Black Friday quickly approaches, now is the perfect time as we see plenty of internal SSDs going on sale. The best deal we're seeing so far is from Best Buy, where the SeaGate Firecuda 1TB internal SSD in now only $249.99 $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable
Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more
From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every Black Friday iPad deal in one place. Hi there, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPads, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th-generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
Mega Samsung Frame TV deal will be tough to beat this Black Friday
It's one of the best QLED TVs out there, and there's up to $900 off in pre-Black Friday rush. We've been big fans of the 'Art TV', Samsung's Frame TV, for a while, and right now there's a bevy of great price reductions on offer on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the pick is the Best Buy deal that slices $500 off the 2022, 55-inch model, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab).
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon
We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
Black Friday TV deals live blog: The best prices on LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Hello everyone, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday TV deals live blog. We'll be reporting on all the latest and greatest TV deals, as and when they arise, on our favourite sets, including timeless brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense and more. Good deals on good televisions are always...
Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver
The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
Black Friday PS5 deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers
The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.
$900 off Sony Bravia TV beats last year's best Black Friday TV deal
Black Friday may be next weekend, but we're already seeing record-breaking deals on TVs that are just as good – if not better – than the deals we saw at last year's retail event. The latest TV deal to catch our eye is the absolutely massive saving of $900 on the 55-inch Sony Bravia TV over at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from the list value of $1,899.99 to just $999.99.
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279
Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)
Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?. Well, because if you look at...
Apple Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals: iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and more
Welcome to our Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live blog. It's been a busy few days in the world of Apple deals, and we've seen some incredible offers across a range of devices. And the great news is the discounts show no sign of slowing down. A lot...
PS5 DualSense price plummets in early Black Friday deal
With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday
We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday
Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).
