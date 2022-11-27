ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney Updates DJ Uiagalelei's Status as Clemson's Starting QB

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EURgJ_0jPFqiWc00

Clemson will continue with DJ Uiagalelei as the starting quarterback against UNC in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

DJ Uiagalelei will be the starting quarterback for Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

Tigers ' head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed during Sunday's ACC teleconference that his junior signal-caller will be the first to take the field against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium a week after struggling in a 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina.

"Yeah, he's still the starter," Swinney said. "He's not the reason we lost the game (to South Carolina). He can't catch it. Again, he doesn't play safety. He doesn't return kicks. He's got his share of things he can do better but he will definitely start the game."

Uiagalelei is coming off the worst performance of his career in a loss. He went 8-of-29 passing for 99 yards. That tied the lowest passing output of his starting career with last year's game against South Carolina. But Clemson won that game. This year, the Tigers lost for the first time in the series since 2013.

Uiagalelei had one touchdown pass but threw an interception with the Tigers down a point in the fourth quarter in Week 13. Uiagalelei did rush for 51 yards and a score, and he got dinged up at some point in the game.

Swinney said after the game the coaching staff considered going to backup Cade Klubnik if Uiagalelei wasn't healthy but he told the coaches he was fine.

Uiagalelei has not played as well in the second half of the season as he did early on. Five of his seven interceptions have come in the last five games and four of his worst yards-per-pass performances have also come during that span.

Clemson will go into the game against North Carolina with Klubnik still serving as No. 2. He hasn't started a game this season but did come in twice this season when Uiagalelei was benched for performance.

On the season, Klubnik is 11-of-22 passing for 98 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He's rushed 15 times for 58 yards.

Swinney was asked Sunday about Klubnik's development and said he's "doing good, doing real good," and left it at that.

Kickoff in Charlotte is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Abbeville championship experience prepares Panthers for state title game

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The biggest stage in the state is becoming like a second home to the Abbeville Panthers. “You just enjoy the journey with each and every group of kids whether you get to the state championship or not,” Jamie Nickles, Abbeville head football coach, said. “But, when you do get there, it’s a really special week.”
ABBEVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Furman alum makes campus proud playing in the World Cup

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — After a nerve-wracking match against Iran, USA is headed to the next round of the World Cup. In Greenville, no one is happier than the Furman Paladins. Walker Zimmerman played for Furman 2011 through 2012. Now, he's advancing with Team USA to the next round...
GREENVILLE, SC
High School Football PRO

Columbia, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Powdersville High School football team will have a game with Beaufort High School on December 01, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BEAUFORT, SC
bassmaster.com

Final Classic spot on the line at Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON, S.C. — Late fall/early winter is a fun time to fish Lake Hartwell, according to Bassmaster Elite Series pro Todd Auten of Lake Wylie, S.C. But anglers who want a chance at winning the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Team Championship — being held Dec. 7-10 on the legendary fishery — will likely have to catch some quality largemouth to stay in contention.
HARTWELL, GA
matadornetwork.com

5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina

There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy