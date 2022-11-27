Read full article on original website
Nancy Bascombe
2d ago
Its Giesels life. I'm sure she has deep feelings for Jack. Her children and Jack grew up together stop making Giesel a bad person!!!
Reply(2)
3
Related
Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
People
Brittany Mahomes Poses with Daughter in Sweet Baby Bump Shoot: 'Your Girls Are Ready For You'
Brittany Mahomes is ready for baby number two. On Tuesday, the pregnant mom-of-one posted a sweet note to her son-to-be alongside some cute images of her relaxing with 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. "Your girls are ready for you sweet boy," Brittany, 27, captioned the photos of her playing with Skye...
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Watch Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crash His BRADY Brand Video: 'What the Heck Is Gummy Knit?'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady got some help from one of his favorite sidekicks to promote his apparel brand. On Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 45, was all smiles in a video shared on Instagram talking about BRADY Brand's new Gummyknit sweatshirts. "Hey guys, what's up? So we just dropped Gummyknit," he begins before getting cut off by 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. "What the heck is Gummyknit?" she adorably...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Moving Into New FL Home With Help From Joaquim Valente Associate
Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... and if you look closely enough, you can see she's actually getting a hand with the move from an associate of the jiu-jitsu coach who vacationed with her earlier this month. TB12's ex was spotted...
Why Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Still Aren’t Married After 10 Years of Dating
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have had a long relationship. However, despite being together for 10 years, some fans wonder why they are not married.
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
TMZ.com
Bill Gates Ex-Wife Melinda Gates Dating New Man, Former TV Reporter
Melinda Gates is one of the richest women in the world, but now she's off the market ... we've learned the philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates has a new man in her life. Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Melinda's been dating Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer. Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a Strategic Communications Specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late '90s and early 2000s.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Ok Magazine
Newly Single Dad Tom Brady Declares He's Trying To Be 'The Best' Parent To His 3 Kids After Divorce
With the holiday season kicking off in just a few days, Tom Brady is taking some time to reflect on things that matter most to him — first and foremost, his three children. "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving," the NFL star shared on the Monday, November 21, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split
Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
AOL Corp
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Accused Of Cheating On His Pregnant Wife
Sandra Bullock's ex-husband Jesse James' new pregnant wife has accused him of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com has learned. James, 53, married Bullock, 58, in 2005 after dating for 2 years. In 2010, James was accused of cheating on Bullock and the marriage quickly ended.The wild accusations were made in a series of since-deleted posts from James' current wife, Bonnie Rotten, which were obtained by the Blast."I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything," Bonnie wrote. "I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch...
Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’
It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
E! News
224K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 25