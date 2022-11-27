ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The 7 Best Beignets in New Orleans

Although beignets have been the official donut of Louisiana since 1986, they have been deeply embedded in New Orleans culture for centuries. Their arrival to the Crescent City dates to the 1700s, when the Acadian people brought this sweet treat—a part of French Mardi Gras celebrations since the 16th century—from Nova Scotia to Louisiana. Since then, the beignet has grown to cult status, enjoyed not merely at Mardi Gras, but year-round.
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
Sunny, Chilly and Breezy - 70s Return Soon

NEW ORLEANS — Cold early morning temperatures began our first day of December 2022. Today, we are 6-11° cooler than 24 hours ago, therefore, expect chilly local temperatures this afternoon from 57-64° degrees. Skies are sunny, winds are breezy to gusty at 10-20 mph (gusts 25). Bring that Jacket if you're heading out this evening, breezy winds linger, so the 40s and 50s that sweep across SELA will feel much cooler on your skin.
Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant

Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year

In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
Families of tourists found dead in Mexico Airbnb plan to file lawsuit, demand safety changes in properties

NEW ORLEANS — A news conference was held Thursday with the mothers who lost their children last month in Mexico to carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb. The parents of Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence along with an attorney discussed the investigation as well as the mothers' call for carbon monoxide detectors in all Airbnb properties.
Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays

METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'

The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
