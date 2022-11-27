Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Children's Hospital of New Orleans holiday parade features high-flying balloons, music, and more
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural Children's Hospital of New Orleans Holiday Parade rolls this weekend in Downtown New Orleans. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It will start at Elysian Fields and N. Peters Street before rolling down Decatur. It will turn on Canal and then again onto St. Charles Avenue before ending at Girod Street.
tripsavvy.com
The 7 Best Beignets in New Orleans
Although beignets have been the official donut of Louisiana since 1986, they have been deeply embedded in New Orleans culture for centuries. Their arrival to the Crescent City dates to the 1700s, when the Acadian people brought this sweet treat—a part of French Mardi Gras celebrations since the 16th century—from Nova Scotia to Louisiana. Since then, the beignet has grown to cult status, enjoyed not merely at Mardi Gras, but year-round.
NOLA.com
Royal China founders return with Miss Shirley's, new dim sum restaurant on Magazine Street
Would the shrimp dumplings taste as sweet after the move to Magazine Street? Would the clams with chiles and black bean sauce hit the same notes?. And would Miss Shirley still be the whirlwind of warmth and efficiency around her dining room, as she’d been known for decades in Metairie?
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
NOLA.com
Our Views: New Orleans’ new billion-dollar airport hasn’t impressed these critics
Just in time for the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal has weighed in with its rankings of the best and worst U.S. airports. So naturally, we were curious to see what they had to say about New Orleans, which opened its sparkling new billion-dollar terminal just in time for the COVID-19 outbreak and is only now seeing traffic return to normal.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans finalizes sale of home care, hospice businesses; nursing home sales ahead
A Mandeville-based elderly care nonprofit has finalized its purchase of the hospice and at-home care businesses affiliated with the Archdiocese of New Orleans, the first step in what is expected to be a broader exit by the local Roman Catholic Church from overseeing the nursing homes it founded more than four decades ago.
WDSU
Sunny, Chilly and Breezy - 70s Return Soon
NEW ORLEANS — Cold early morning temperatures began our first day of December 2022. Today, we are 6-11° cooler than 24 hours ago, therefore, expect chilly local temperatures this afternoon from 57-64° degrees. Skies are sunny, winds are breezy to gusty at 10-20 mph (gusts 25). Bring that Jacket if you're heading out this evening, breezy winds linger, so the 40s and 50s that sweep across SELA will feel much cooler on your skin.
NOLA.com
NOLA Nite Market brings Asian bazaar to Metairie with 15+ food vendors, music, shopping
NOLA Nite Market, an after-hours affair featuring local street food, cultural performances and casual shopping, will set up shop Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. Night markets, or night bazaars, provide an opportunity for food vendors and business owners to share their specialty goods in a...
myneworleans.com
Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant
Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Réveillon Dinners in New Orleans This Year
In French, the word “réveillon” means “awakening.” Traditionally, back in the early 1800s, it applied to the feast that happened around the table on Christmas Eve, when French New Orleanians would head home to celebrate after midnight mass, indulging well into the early morning hours. The tradition has morphed into modern, multi-course Réveillon restaurant dinners, usually served throughout the month of December. Indulgence is the word of the night, with chefs using creative ways to kick off the holiday.
WDSU
Families of tourists found dead in Mexico Airbnb plan to file lawsuit, demand safety changes in properties
NEW ORLEANS — A news conference was held Thursday with the mothers who lost their children last month in Mexico to carbon monoxide poisoning at an Airbnb. The parents of Courtez Hall, Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence along with an attorney discussed the investigation as well as the mothers' call for carbon monoxide detectors in all Airbnb properties.
WDSU
Lighting up Lafreniere Park for the Holidays
METAIRIE, La. — After months of preparations, the lights are being lit at Lafreniere Park. More than 10 million lights featured on dozens of displays will be aglow each night from December 2 through the 30 at the park. Crews at Lafreniere Park have worked since July to put...
WDSU
Archbishop of New Orleans calls murder of priest 'shocking'
The Archbishop of New Orleans has issued a statement after a priest was identified as one of the burned bodies found in Covington earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Tuesday that Otis Young was identified as one of the victims found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street Monday.
WDSU
New Orleans family grieving after dog mistakenly euthanized
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Herman Spencer says their dog broke out of their backyard through a broken gate in New Orleans East. King Zuma was a Labrador-Great Dane mix and 17 months old. They looked everywhere for their...
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
Comments / 1