FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Ybor YES! Team Receives End-of-year BoostModern GlobeTampa, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Patrick Peterson Has No ‘Beef’ With Kyler Murray Despite Criticizing Him
The Vikings cornerback said he didn’t mean to ‘disrespect’ his former teammate by his comments on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Texans QB Kyle Allen Hopes to Improve in Second Start
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen did not have a good performance against the Miami Dolphins. Allen completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 215 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown as the Texans dropped their sixth consecutive game during a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sam Franklin - More Than Just a Special Teams Ace
For some guys, making an impact on special teams may be the only way to get on the field early in their career. Playing well on that unit will ultimately lead to the coaching staff gaining confidence in playing said player on offense/defense. This has been the case for Carolina...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elizabeth Blackburn Updates Bengals Fans With Impressive On- and Off-Field Numbers
CINCINNATI — Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals' director of strategy and engagement, had a strong message to fans ahead of Sunday's big clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The eldest daughter of Troy and Katie Blackburn dropped some impressive numbers regarding the Bengals' season on the field and at Paycor Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gators WR Justin Shorter Enters 2023 NFL Draft, To Play in Shrine Bowl
Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the bowl game announced on Thursday, meaning Shorter will not return to UF for a fourth season with the Gators or his sixth and final season of college eligibility. Shorter announced via Instagram shortly after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and DJ Reader
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced on Thursday and all signs point to him playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Chase has missed four games due to a hip injury, but he's trending in the right direction. Joe Mixon is also doing well after missing Week 12...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Take Step Backward on Second Injury Report of Falcons Week
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw negative movement on their second injury report of Week 13, with a number of players taking steps backward on their rehab. Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed practice with injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
