ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas’ defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They’ll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy thinks he has attended two college games in three decades on NFL coaching staffs. One was watching Taylor and Wisconsin against Iowa. “Just his ability to run inside with the discipline and toughness,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s definitely a featured back, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he carries it north of 20 against us.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO