Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Cowboys' improving run D gets another test in Colts' Taylor
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Taylor is the third consecutive elite back the Cowboys are facing in a stretch that started with Dallas’ defense struggling against the run. The Cowboys won while keeping Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Saquon Barkley under control. They’ll try to make it 3 for 3 against Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Sunday night. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy thinks he has attended two college games in three decades on NFL coaching staffs. One was watching Taylor and Wisconsin against Iowa. “Just his ability to run inside with the discipline and toughness,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s definitely a featured back, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he carries it north of 20 against us.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
12-Team College Football Playoff Begins 2024
The College Football Playoff formally announced an expanded 12-team format Thursday beginning with the 2024-25 postseason. The expansion was first reported Wednesday night by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, among others. Next season will officially be the end of the four-team format, which has drawn plenty of criticisms over the seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino Said After Indiana’s Win Over UNC
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana claimed its biggest win of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, defeating North Carolina 77-65. Indiana's preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a game-high 21 points, and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 14. Here's what Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino said after the game, with video attached.
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Sirianni’s Message to A.J. Brown for Titans Week: ‘Go Be Yourself’
PHILADELPHIA - Every week around the NFL is a special one for someone. In Indianapolis on Nov. 20, Nick Sirianni got emotional after outlasting his old team. Last Sunday night, former Eagles’ third-round pick Rasul Douglas came back to Philadelphia, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur made sure to send him out to midfield for the opening coin toss.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers embarrassed by Sacramento Kings in worst loss of season
SACRAMENTO — The Indiana Pacers have had a few losses this season where they looked inferior to their opponent. But they had not yet had a game where they got outclassed or embarrassed wire to wire. They've typically been able to find success for at least a small portion of every game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Maryland Sports Betting Apps Enjoy Huge Thanksgiving Action
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Maryland, otherwise known as the “Old Line State,” has become the newest member of the online sports betting fraternity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Pinpoints Where Monday Night’s Fourth Quarter Went Very Wrong
Your Los Angeles Lakers struggled to contain the visiting Indiana Pacers late in the fourth quarter of a very winnable game on Monday. Everything ultimately came down to the contest's closing seconds. Rookie reserve guard Andrew Nembhard was able to exploit a defensive mistake and nail a game-winning, buzzer-beating triple.
Comments / 0