Are Jimmy Butler’s Dreads Making a Comeback?

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has missed the last seven games due to a knee injury. In his absence, the Heat have held up pretty well, going 3-4 and even closely competing in their losses. While Butler has been out, he has...
MIAMI, FL
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Celtics and Heat treated Prince William and Kate Middleton, sitting courtside, to an offensive slugfest, combining for 255 points without needing overtime. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum strengthened his MVP case with a 49-point performance that even Miami's zone defense couldn't slow down. Speaking...
BOSTON, MA
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Heat Game

The prettiest of Jayson Tatum's 49 points, the MVP candidate's earning a Tommy Point, and Jaylen Brown attacking in transition headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat game. View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum Shakes Caleb Martin, Drills a 3. Caleb Martin...
BOSTON, MA
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109

A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Social Media Roasts Udonis Haslem’s Attempt To Guard Jayson Tatum

View the original article to see embedded media. At 42, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is no longer the defender he was during his younger days. No moment showed that better when Haslem attempted to guard Boston Celtics foward Jayson Tatum Wednesday. Tatum, the frontrunner for the MVP award, made easy work of Haslem on a baseline drive.
MIAMI, FL
Domantas Sabonis describes going against the Indiana Pacers for the first time since being traded

SACRAMENTO — For the first time since he was a rookie, Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis will go against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The first two times Sabonis went against Indiana, he was a first-year player and had not established himself in the NBA. After that season, he was traded to the Pacers, and that's when his career took off. The Lithuanian big man improved slowly over his first two campaigns with the blue and gold before becoming a starter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Hornets: Jayson Tatum Scores 35 Points in Three Quarters as Boston Cruises to Fourth-Straight Victory

Jayson Tatum capitalized on a depleted Hornets team playing without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier, registering 35 points in three quarters. View the original article to see embedded media. And Boston's bench, determined not to let a large lead slip to the point starters have to return to...
BOSTON, MA
What Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino Said After Indiana’s Win Over UNC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana claimed its biggest win of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, defeating North Carolina 77-65. Indiana's preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a game-high 21 points, and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 14. Here's what Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino said after the game, with video attached.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice

Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
DETROIT, MI
Staff & Graph Podcast: Take a Hintz

On this episode of the Staff & Graph Podcast, Mike and Jesse dive into the Roope Hintz contract extension in Dallas (06:04-12:42), Sidney Crosby's unreal start to the season (12:42-24:49), and the recent trend of goalies knocking nets off (24:49-31:26). The Hockey News, Roustan Media Ltd.
DALLAS, TX
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers got a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, coming from 18 points down to win the game. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard, as it was their depth that stepped up and got it done. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nick Sirianni’s Message to A.J. Brown for Titans Week: ‘Go Be Yourself’

PHILADELPHIA - Every week around the NFL is a special one for someone. In Indianapolis on Nov. 20, Nick Sirianni got emotional after outlasting his old team. Last Sunday night, former Eagles’ third-round pick Rasul Douglas came back to Philadelphia, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur made sure to send him out to midfield for the opening coin toss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

