Oxford, MS

247Sports

Quinshon Judkins named finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA – Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.

Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin trolls Hugh Freeze over rumored social media ban

While current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was considered the frontrunner to become the new head coach at Auburn, he ultimately decided to stay, clearing the way for the Tigers to hire former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze instead. Freeze comes with a pretty muddy reputation that includes, amongst...
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss

OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game

The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Human remains found in Mississippi woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kilpatrick First County Court Judge

Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

