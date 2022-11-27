Read full article on original website
Rebels looking to continue recent success against Memphis this weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Memphis Tigers men's basketball programs have faced off against each other a total of 43 times. While the Tigers have a 15-28 edge in those games, the Rebels have had the upper hand over the last five meetings, taking four of the last five.
Quinshon Judkins named finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
PHILADELPHIA – Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
therebelwalk.com
The Portal Games: Some players to watch when the transfer portal opens Monday
OXFORD, Miss. — What a whirlwind few weeks it has been for Ole Miss fans. Rebels, enjoy the next 24 hours of calmness because December and all its recruiting fun is on the horizon, and that means anything can happen. Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, chess-master Lane Kiffin knows...
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Hugh Freeze over rumored social media ban
While current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was considered the frontrunner to become the new head coach at Auburn, he ultimately decided to stay, clearing the way for the Tigers to hire former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze instead. Freeze comes with a pretty muddy reputation that includes, amongst...
WLOX
George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss
OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
desotocountynews.com
Referees suspended after controversial end to basketball game
The three men who refereed a recent Center Hill-North Panola boys’ basketball game that originally gave the Cougars a one-point victory have been disciplined by the area supervisor of officials. Barring appeals, the head referee of the school-day contest won’t be able to work any more games through the...
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin Officially Agree to Contract Extension
The Rebels head coach made it official on Tuesday afternoon.
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
hottytoddy.com
Kilpatrick First County Court Judge
Tiffany Kilpatrick will serve as Lafayette County’s first County Judge. after winning Tuesday’s runoff election against local attorney. Kilpatrick earned 2,826 votes to Fondren’s 1,634 votes. In the Nov. 8 general election, Fondren took the most votes of. eight candidates, with Kilpatrick earning the second-highest number of.
