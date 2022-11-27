ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers vs. Magic: Will Markelle Fultz Make Debut Sunday?

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago

After missing the start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, will Markelle Fultz make his return to the court on Sunday?

After appearing in just 26 games over the last two seasons, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was eager to get back on the floor with a clean slate to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Unfortunately for the former Sixer, a toe injury caused Fultz’s season debut to be pushed back. Now 19 games into the new basketball season, Fultz has remained off the court for the Magic.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic on Friday night, the veteran guard was ruled out early, missing his 19th matchup of the year, Going into Sunday’s rematch between the Sixers and the Magic, Orlando upgraded Fultz’s status to questionable.

While it seemed the 24-year-old could make his season debut against the Sixers on Sunday, Fultz isn't quite ready to return to floor just yet. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer , Fultz was ruled out on Sunday.

Following a 19-game stint in Philadelphia during the 2018-2019 season, Fultz was traded to the Magic so he could get a fresh start. Considering Fultz was still dealing with a shoulder issue, the young guard didn’t debut with the Magic until the following year.

During the 2019-2020 season, Fultz started in 60 of the 72 games he played with the Magic. The former first-overall pick averaged 12 points while shooting 47 percent from the floor. He also produced five assists per game.

The following year, Fultz was on track to have a similarly successful season, as he put up 12 points per game while averaging five assists. Unfortunately, a knee injury cut his season short after just eight games. The next season, a similar injury happened and took Fultz off the court 18 games into the year.

Fultz's season debut seems to be coming soon, but it won't happen just yet on Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

