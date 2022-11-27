Read full article on original website
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
1 in critical condition after shooting Wednesday evening in Shawnee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Shawnee, police said. Authorities said officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a person. When officers arrived, police said they...
KCTV 5
Father grieving death of 4-year-old son following apparent accidental shooting in KCK
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 28 minutes...
KCTV 5
Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
Man shot, killed at KCK apartment complex; 2 suspects in custody
A man found shot outside of the Forest Glen Estates apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, died at a hospital Tuesday.
KCTV 5
KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody. Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found...
KMBC.com
Homicide detectives called to investigate death at Armour and Broadway
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department say a man's death that was ruled suspicious Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide. Police said someone found a man's body on the sidewalk near Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard in Midtown Kansas...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KMBC.com
Several people were hurt after a police pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa
LENEXA, Kan. — A police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash near 87th Street and Lackman Road in Lenexa, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon. Lenexa police said they were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Olathe and had been pursued by other law enforcement agencies. Authorities said...
KMBC.com
Man, woman taken into custody after fatal shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said police officers were called at 1 p.m. to the 500 block of North 64th Street and found a man outside a home who had been shot.
1 man critically injured in shooting Monday afternoon in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon. The man drove himself to an area hospital at around 2:11 p.m.
KCTV 5
‘I thought I was going to die:’ KCK man accuses Golubski of Russian roulette
Hundreds of people lost service Wednesday morning when one pipe broke near the Plaza. An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating. Updated: 2 hours...
Pedestrian dies in fatal collision with cement truck on I-435 at Bannister Road
A pedestrian has died after being struck by cement truck at Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Police: Ottawa teen suspected of bringing BB gun to school taken into custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old Ottawa boy was taken into custody on suspicion of having a BB gun on the Ottawa High School campus, Ottawa police said. Police said school officials notified the police department Tuesday. Investigators said officers took the teen into custody near his home at...
2 arrested after man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon
A man and woman were arrested after Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death in front of a home on Tuesday afternoon.
WIBW
Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.
Neighbors’ homes, cars struck in deadly triple shooting in Kansas City
A Kansas City woman and her grandson were forced to take cover in their home during a deadly shooting at 38th Street and Garfield Avenue.
Kansas City police search for missing teens believed to be together
Kansas City police are searching for two missing Northland teens, Jack Goldman and Kirsten Wayne, who are believed to be together.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
