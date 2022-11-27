ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

1 in critical condition after shooting Wednesday evening in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday in Shawnee, police said. Authorities said officers were called at 6:40 p.m. to a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a person. When officers arrived, police said they...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody. Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life

KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman taken into custody after fatal shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said police officers were called at 1 p.m. to the 500 block of North 64th Street and found a man outside a home who had been shot.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate overnight homicide outside liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide outside a liquor store. Police said they were called to Cloud 9 Liquor, on NE Antioch Road, just before midnight. Police said when they got there, they noticed a victim suffering from what they called "apparent trauma." Medics attempted to save the victim, but they died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO

