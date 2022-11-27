ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left ‘MONSTERS,’ who will cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before,” Trump said in a Truth Social post .

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Smith’s appointment as special counsel just three days after Trump launched his third run for the White House in 2024.

Smith is set to lead Justice Department investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as Trump’s handling of classified materials found at his Mar-a-Lago residence through an FBI search earlier this year.

Trump was furious after Garland said the move was influenced by the “extraordinary circumstances” of Trump’s 2024 announcement, and the possibility that he may go up against President Biden in the campaign.

Trump Sunday also made a string of accusations against the Justice Department, reiterating that the body as a whole is unfairly investigating him.

“The ‘Justice’ Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to ‘get Trump,’ told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, ‘it was Russian disinformation,’ when they KNEW it was not. Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that?” Trump wrote.

Comments / 169

MARK HEILMAN
4d ago

The likes that we have never seen before. What is that now the 6000th time he has said that? I would love to be the one to permanently shut his mouth.

Reply(8)
124
Nana Botman
4d ago

Trump blasts special council... Of course he does. Of course Trump is going to tell his adoring flock that the man hired to be objective is really a political hit man. Did you expect less? And of course his little lambs will believe it. If Trump told them Ukrain bad, Putin good, they'd be repeating it all over social media. We are talking about people who Trump must spoon feed his special facts to, or they don't know what to think or say. Watch.

Reply(3)
92
Loretta Burton
4d ago

I wish he would just shut up. Quiet crying because your a crook, liar, thief. No one is picking on you. You did this to yourself so put your big boy pants on an quite acting like a spoil baby. Stop being a crook an thief an people want mess with you. Your nobody special. You need to seek help

Reply(1)
76
