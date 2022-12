BERKELEY, Calif. (AP)Reese Dixon-Waters scored 10 of his career-high 17 points in a 20-0 run in the second half that lifted Southern California to a 66-51 win over California in the Pac-12 Conference opener Wednesday night. The Trojans (5-3) were clinging to a 46-43 lead midway through the second half...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO