Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night. On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Advocate

Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct

The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was detained by police the day after the attack, according to court records released Monday. Laura Voepel, 45, was detained about 3:30 a.m. November 20 at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, The Denver Post reports. She was charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Police said she was yelling and refused to stop, and she then “became combative.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Thoughts and prayers and vicious slurs

In this season of compassion, please send thoughts and prayers to Lauren Boebert. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado says she’s the victim of senseless violence. She’s not the type of victim killed or maimed at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a place for LBGTQ individuals and friends. Her victimhood is nothing like those harmed and killed in countless scenes of indiscriminate horror because of where they were, or who or what they were.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
CBS Denver

DougCo commissioner tells fellow board members: 'stop the nonsense'

A Douglas County Commissioner is speaking out after her fellow board members accused her of criminal misconduct.Commissioner Lora Thomas called a press conference Wednesday afternoon and called-out fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal. She says they have bullied, intimidated and harassed her for more than a year. Thomas showed meeting videos where the two men not only insulted her but, in one case, Laydon dismissed the objections of a Douglas County citizen.Thomas says she wants the "smears and slander" to stop."I hope that my fellow commissioners Laydon and Teal will stop with the nonsense, stop with the petty politics,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

In Colorado, leftists look for any excuse to criticize Christians

Pluralism is dead, and if you want evidence, just talk to the Left following any national tragedy. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a deranged shooter entered Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, and killed five innocent people, injuring 19 others. A horrific incident such as this should be an opportunity for both political parties to come together in support of a grieving community. But, of course, one side had to point fingers immediately.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this happened Saturday evening at the Hampton Village Apartments on Hampton South, just off of B Street. One person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries. The sheriff’s office has not given an update on the victim’s condition as of Sunday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
horseandrider.com

Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado

A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

