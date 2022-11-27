Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in the crash on South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers reported a deadly crash at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 involving a pedestrian in the 1900 block The post Victim in deadly Colorado Springs crash identified appeared first on KRDO.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
CO Springs Radio Host Says He’s Annoyed Club Q Shooting Gets More Media Attention Than Crimes Committed by Immigrants
Last Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, KVOR radio host Richard Randall complained about the media coverage of the tragedy, saying that news outlets don’t cover crimes committed by immigrants as extensively. “They pay me to be honest here,” Randall said during his...
KKTV
Man wanted in connection to a Colorado Springs crime spree arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted in connection to a crime spree in Colorado Springs was back in jail Tuesday night. On Nov. 10, Colorado Springs Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Ricardo Huizar. Huizar was on parole Sept. 20 when police say they tried to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was identified as one that was used in the robbery of a Dutch Bros earlier in the day.
Advocate
Mother of Club Q Suspect Charged With Disorderly Conduct
The mother of the accused Club Q shooter was detained by police the day after the attack, according to court records released Monday. Laura Voepel, 45, was detained about 3:30 a.m. November 20 at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, The Denver Post reports. She was charged with resisting arrest, which is a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a petty offense. Police said she was yelling and refused to stop, and she then “became combative.”
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Thoughts and prayers and vicious slurs
In this season of compassion, please send thoughts and prayers to Lauren Boebert. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado says she’s the victim of senseless violence. She’s not the type of victim killed or maimed at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a place for LBGTQ individuals and friends. Her victimhood is nothing like those harmed and killed in countless scenes of indiscriminate horror because of where they were, or who or what they were.
KKTV
Fatal collision between dump truck and sedan in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when a dump truck and sedan collided in south Colorado Springs Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at Las Vegas and Janitell just after 8 a.m. Police told 11 News one person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters.
1 killed, 1 injured in Castle Rock shooting
The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Mass shooting victims to meet Club Q survivors
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mass shooting victims from across the country have come to Colorado Springs to meet and speak with survivors of the Club Q shooting at a press conference Sunday morning on Nov. 27. The press conference was held at Hyatt Place in Downtown Colorado Springs on 201 E. Kiowa Street at 9 a.m. […]
PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
DougCo commissioner tells fellow board members: 'stop the nonsense'
A Douglas County Commissioner is speaking out after her fellow board members accused her of criminal misconduct.Commissioner Lora Thomas called a press conference Wednesday afternoon and called-out fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal. She says they have bullied, intimidated and harassed her for more than a year. Thomas showed meeting videos where the two men not only insulted her but, in one case, Laydon dismissed the objections of a Douglas County citizen.Thomas says she wants the "smears and slander" to stop."I hope that my fellow commissioners Laydon and Teal will stop with the nonsense, stop with the petty politics,...
Photos: Deer rescued from Colorado Springs basement
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a mule deer from a very unusual situation on Tuesday as a buck somehow found itself in a Colorado Springs basement office.
‘I probably could have killed him’: Juvenile cited for kicking opponent with hockey skate
A juvenile hockey player was cited for assault after a fight broke out and he kicked another player in the head three times with his ice skate during a tournament in Littleton.
Washington Examiner
In Colorado, leftists look for any excuse to criticize Christians
Pluralism is dead, and if you want evidence, just talk to the Left following any national tragedy. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a deranged shooter entered Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, and killed five innocent people, injuring 19 others. A horrific incident such as this should be an opportunity for both political parties to come together in support of a grieving community. But, of course, one side had to point fingers immediately.
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
KRDO
Controversial abortion ordinance passes first reading in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Monday, Pueblo's City Council meeting was packed. People from both sides came out to debate a controversial abortion ordinance. This ordinance all came about based on a recent abortion clinic planning to come to the Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo. Mark Lee Dickson is the founder of the Sanctuary...
KKTV
Authorities investigate apartment complex shooting south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies and detectives are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said this happened Saturday evening at the Hampton Village Apartments on Hampton South, just off of B Street. One person was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries. The sheriff’s office has not given an update on the victim’s condition as of Sunday morning.
horseandrider.com
Equine Strangles Confirmed in Colorado
A horse at a boarding facility in Douglas County, Colorado, is positive for strangles, according to the attending veterinarian. It is unknown whether any other horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and...
